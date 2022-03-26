Taylor Hawkins Complained Of Chest Pains Shortly Before His Death - Noise11.com

The death of Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins appears to be from a heart attack.

Hawkins had complained of chest pains shortly before his death and an ambulance was called to the hotel but he was found unresponsive on arrival.

The Health District Secretary of the city of Bogata, Columbia has issued a statement saying:

“With regards to the death of the American musician Taylor Hawkins in the neighbourhood of Chapinero, which happened on Friday night, the City Health Department states the following:

“The city’s Emergency Regulation Centre received an alert about a patient with chest pain in a hotel located in the north of the city.

“An ambulance was sent to attend to this case. However when the health department teams arrived, they found a mobile response unit from the company EMI at the scene.

“The health professional that was dealing with the emergency indicated attempts to revive the patient had been carried out but there had been no response and the patient was pronounced dead.”

What happening in Hawkins final hours is yet to be determined. We know that Foo Fighters had performed at Lollaplooza in Argentina on 20 March and had arrived in Bogato, Columbia for their next gig on 25 March, the day Hawkins died.

A statement from Foo Fighters confirmed Hawkins death:

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever,” the US rock group said in a post on Twitter.

“Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Artists all over the world including Ozzy Osbourne, Jimmy Barnes and Slash have paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins.

