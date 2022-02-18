 Taylor Hawkins Says he Didn't Bother Learning Lines For Foo Fighters Studio 666 - Noise11.com
Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Taylor Hawkins Says he Didn’t Bother Learning Lines For Foo Fighters Studio 666

by Paul Cashmere on February 18, 2022

in News

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins declined to learn his lines for the upcoming horror-comedy movie Studio 666.

Based on a story by frontman Dave Grohl, the film follows the band as they struggle to record their tenth album at an Encino mansion while battling supernatural forces within the house.

Reflecting on the standard of acting in the project during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, Grohl revealed Hawkins was the “worst actor” in the group.

“Taylor refused to learn his lines,” he said, to which Hawkins replied: “It’s not that I’m difficult, it’s that I’m lazy and I’m not much for book learning… It was like, I had a bunch of pages to read.”

Meanwhile, guitarist Pat Smear declared keyboardist Rami Jaffee to be the best actor of the bunch.

“He was more of himself, in a great way,” he praised.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Grohl confessed that he wouldn’t recommend other bands attempt a venture into Hollywood filmmaking.

“We eventually realised we’re the only band stupid enough to do this,” he smiled.

Studio 666 is set to be released in the U.S. on 25 February.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Suzanne Vega
Suzanne Vega Joins The SXSW Line-up

Suzanne Vega will showcase at SXSW 2022 in Austin, Texas in March.

34 mins ago
Neneh Cherry photo from Facebook
Neneh Cherry To Be Awarded Icon Awards

NME is excited to announce Neneh Cherry as the winner of this year’s Icon Award, following previous winners Courtney Love and Shirley Manson, in celebration of her continual ability to redefine music, fashion and culture over the past three decades. It is also shared today that Liam Gallagher’s Free Concert For NHS Workers has been named the Music Moment Of The Year, as a triumphant night that celebrated the heroes of the pandemic.

18 hours ago
Vanessa Amorosi City of Angels
Vanessa Amorosi To Release Seventh Album ‘City of Angels’

Vanessa Amorosi will release her seventh album ‘City of Angels’ in March.

1 day ago
Craig David, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Craig David Tests Positive To Covid-19

Craig David has tested positive for COVID-19.

3 days ago
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Foo Fighters May Be Planning A Surprise Australian Show

The word on the street is Foo Fighters may be in Australia in March for a one-off show in Geelong.

3 days ago
Adam Thompson photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chocolate Starfish To Perform Bat Out Of Hell Again For Melbourne

Chocolate Starfish are planning to give Melbourne another dose of 'Bat Out Of Hell', the Meat Loaf classic they have toured over the years.

4 days ago
INXS, 2012: Photo Ros O'Gorman
Jon Farriss of INXS Is One Of The Canberra Protesters

INXS drummer Jon Farriss was one of the protesters marching against vaccine mandates in Canberra on Saturday.

5 days ago