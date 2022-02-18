Taylor Hawkins Says he Didn't Bother Learning Lines For Foo Fighters Studio 666 - Noise11.com

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins declined to learn his lines for the upcoming horror-comedy movie Studio 666.

Based on a story by frontman Dave Grohl, the film follows the band as they struggle to record their tenth album at an Encino mansion while battling supernatural forces within the house.

Reflecting on the standard of acting in the project during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, Grohl revealed Hawkins was the “worst actor” in the group.

“Taylor refused to learn his lines,” he said, to which Hawkins replied: “It’s not that I’m difficult, it’s that I’m lazy and I’m not much for book learning… It was like, I had a bunch of pages to read.”

Meanwhile, guitarist Pat Smear declared keyboardist Rami Jaffee to be the best actor of the bunch.

“He was more of himself, in a great way,” he praised.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Grohl confessed that he wouldn’t recommend other bands attempt a venture into Hollywood filmmaking.

“We eventually realised we’re the only band stupid enough to do this,” he smiled.

Studio 666 is set to be released in the U.S. on 25 February.

