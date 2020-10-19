Taylor Swift Guitar To Be Auctioned For Covid Efforts - Noise11.com

Taylor Swift’s 2018 Gibson acoustic guitar is being auctioned off to raise funds for COVID-19 relief efforts.

Swift has signed and dated the instrument, which she played ‘Betty’ on during her Academy of Country Music Awards performance in September.

The guitar is expected to fetch up to $40,000 and also comes with the case, strap and five customised guitar picks for Taylor’s albums ‘reputation’ and ‘Lover’.

Also going under the hammer in the online ‘NASHVILLE: An Auction To Benefit ACM Lifting Lives COVID-19 Response Fund’, is the guitar Bradley Cooper used in the 2018 remake of ‘A Star Is Born’, which saw him star alongside Lady Gaga.

It was previously announced that Dolly Parton’s four-string dulcimer, which is covered in Swarovski crystals, is part of the sale, which takes place between October 15 and October 29.

The ‘9 to 5’ hitmaker said: “Seeing my country music community suffer due to the pandemic has broken my heart.

“It was important to donate the dulcimer that was designed for my 50th Opry Anniversary so we can raise awareness and much needed funds to keep these folks on their feet before we can open the doors to our stages once again.”

