 Taylor Swift Makes Juneteenth Pledge - Noise11.com
Taylor Swift, Etihad, Frontier Touring, Ros O'Gorman, Photo

Taylor Swift performing at Etihad Stadium, Melbourne Australia, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Taylor Swift Makes Juneteenth Pledge

by Music-News.com on June 22, 2020

in News

Taylor Swift has promised fans she will be a ferocious anti-racist moving forward as part of a statement released to mark America’s Juneteenth.

The singer made her pledge in honour of the 155th anniversary of the full emancipation of all African-American slaves, insisting she has changed her life forever as a result of the Black Lives Matter movement for racial justice.

“For my family, everything that has transpired recently gives us an opportunity to reflect, listen, and reprogram any part of our lives that hasn’t been loudly and ferociously anti-racist, and to never let privilege lie dormant when it could be used to stand up for what’s right,” Taylor wrote on Twitter.

Taylor Swift also supported the idea of celebrating Juneteenth as an official, federally-recognised national holiday in the United States.

“Personally, I’ve made the decision to give all of my employees June 19th off in honor of Freedom Day from now on, and to continue to educate myself on the history that brought us to this present moment,” she shared.

George Clooney also celebrated Juneteenth by taking a jab at U.S. President Donald Trump, who has been widely criticised for his tone deaf treatment of Black Lives Matter protesters, while telling The Wall Street Journal that his controversies have made the June holiday “very famous”.

“Thank you President Trump for ‘making Juneteenth famous’,” the actor wrote sarcastically in a statement to Deadline, before referring to the infamous anti-civil rights legacy of late bigoted American politician, Bull Conner. “Much like when Bull Conner made ‘Civil Rights’ famous. My family will be donating 500 thousand dollars to the Equal Justice Initiative in honor of your heroic efforts.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Taylor Swift, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
Beyoncé Releases ‘Black Parade’ for #BlackLivesMatter

Beyoncé has slipped out a surprise new song ‘Black Parade’ for #BlackLivesMatter.

12 mins ago
Ceelo Green Is Thomas Callaway
Ceelo Green Has Made An Album With Dan Auerbach

Ceelo Green has recruited The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach to create an album he says is “like if Al Green did a country album”.

4 days ago
Lady Antebellum: Photo Ros O'Gorman
Lady Antebellum Meet With Lady A To Negotiate Name Change

The stars of Lady Antebellum have had a virtual meeting with the original Lady A to help them all move forward following their name change.

4 days ago
Vanessa Amorosi photo by Ros O'Gorman
Vanessa Amorosi To Stream Performance From Los Angeles

Vanessa Amorosi will perform a virtual show for her fans from Los Angeles on 27 June.

5 days ago
Fountains of Wayne
Friends of Adam Schlesinger Compile Tribute Album

Adam Schlesinger’s musical mates have gathered to record a tribute album for the Fountains of Wayne singer who passed away from COVID-19 in April.

5 days ago
The Killers photo by Olivia Bee
The Killers Debut New Song ‘My Own Soul’s Warning’

The Killers have just popped out a new song 'My Own Soul's Warning'. Its the next taste of the upcoming album 'Imploding The Mirage'.

5 days ago
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Adele Shares Message On Grenfell Third Anniversary

Adele has made an emotional appearance during a virtual service marking the third anniversary of London's tragic Grenfell Tower fire.

6 days ago