 Taylor Swift Pulls Fearless Remake From Grammy Consideration - Noise11.com
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman

Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman

Taylor Swift Pulls Fearless Remake From Grammy Consideration

by Music-News.com on July 21, 2021

in News

Taylor Swift will not submit the re-recorded version of her album Fearless for award consideration, noting it already won Album of the Year in 2009.

Taylor Swift has yanked her revamped Fearless (Taylor’s Version) album from Grammys contention, because the original already picked up Album of the Year.

The 2021 re-recorded version of the 2008 release has also been pulled from CMA Awards consideration.

“After careful consideration, Taylor Swift will not be submitting Fearless (Taylor’s Version) in any category at this year’s upcoming Grammy and CMA Awards,” a Republic Records representative says. “Fearless has already won four Grammys, including Album of the Year, as well as the CMA Award for Album of the Year in 2009/2010 and remains the most awarded country album of all time.”

But the popstar is still hoping to win gold for her 2020 folk release, Evermore, which will be up for all relevant Grammys. The star snagged Album of the Year at last year’s show, with its sister album, Folklore, which she produced with The National frontman Aaron Dessner.

Swift re-recorded all the tracks on Fearless in an effort to stop Scooter Braun from profiting from the album following his 2019 purchase of her former label, Big Machine Label Group. His deal included the rights to Taylor’s first six albums.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Taylor Swift, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Andrew Stockdale, Wolfmother, 2013, Music Bowl, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Andrew Stockdale Wishes Andrew Stockdale at Happy 45th

Happy Birthday Andrew Stockdale. Wolfmother’s Andrew Stockdale is 45.

37 mins ago
Coldplay perform at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Friday 9 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Coldplay Confirm Music of the Spheres Album

Coldplay have today confirmed the release of their much-anticipated new album, Music Of The Spheres. The band's ninth LP will hit stores and streaming services on October 15th, 2021.

10 hours ago
Marina and the Diamonds. photo by Ros O'Gorman
Marina of Marina and the Diamonds Tests Positive To Covid-19

Marina Diamandis of Marina and the Diamonds has warned fans to "be careful out there" after she tested positive for COVID-19.

11 hours ago
Gang of Youths
Gang of Youths Premiere ‘Unison’ Video

Gang of Youth’s have a music video for ‘Unison’ one of three songs on their ‘Total Serene’ EP.

1 day ago
Something For Kate photo by Ros O'Gorman
Something for Kate To Tour Echolalia and The Modern Medieval Albums

Something For Kate will perform songs from their recent album ‘The Modern Medieval’ as well as a complete performance of 2001’s ‘Echolalia’ when they start their first tour in four years in September.

1 day ago
Kanye West photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kanye West To Release Donda Album On Friday

Kanye West will launch his long-awaited new album, Donda, with a listening party at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

1 day ago
The Killers photo by Olivia Bee
The Killers Next Album is Coming In August

The Killers will release their new album 'Pressure Machine' next month.

1 day ago