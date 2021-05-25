 Taylor Swift To Receive Songwriter Icon Award - Noise11.com
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman

Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman

Taylor Swift To Receive Songwriter Icon Award

by Music-News.com on May 26, 2021

in News

Taylor Swift is to receive the Songwriter Icon Award at the National Music Publishers Association’s virtual meeting.

Swift, who recently became the first female artist to win the Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards for a third time with Folklore, will be celebrated for her career achievements at the U.S. organisation’s annual meeting on 9 June.

In a statement, NMPA President and CEO David Israelite explained, “Taylor Swift has had an unprecedented year of success.

“She gave the world incredible songwriting when they needed it most and she continues to rewrite the rulebook when it comes to her career.”

Hailing Swift’s fight for better royalties from streaming services in the mid-2010s, he continued, “She has always identified as a songwriter first, and in doing so inspired and elevated countless other creators.

“Her advocacy has lifted the entire creative community, and she has done it at great cost and risk to her own career. The risks paid off, not just for her but for our entire industry, and there is no one more deserving of our Icon award.”

Meanwhile, NMPA bosses will present the Industry Legacy Award to Country Music Association CEO Sarah Trahern, and New York Congressman Jerrold Nadler will receive the President’s Award for standing up to protect songwriters and music publishers, reports Variety.

The event, which will be held virtually due to Covide-19 concerns, will also include special appearances by Luke Bryan and Sara Bareilles.

music-news.com

Noise11.com



