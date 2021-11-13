 Taylor Swift Updates 'Red' - Noise11.com
Taylor Swift Updates 'Red'

by Music-News.com on November 13, 2021

in News

Taylor Swift has released her re-recorded version of her acclaimed 2012 album Red.

First released nearly a decade ago, the re-recorded version comes months after she dropped Fearless (Taylor’s Version) in April, as a part of her effort to re-do her first six albums following Scooter Braun’s controversial purchase of her masters.

Swift has expanded the hit album for the re-release, which features 30 tracks, including collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers, Chris Stapleton, and Ed Sheeran, who duetted with her on the initial recording. The new songs are described as “From the Vault,” as they were written for the album the first time around but were cut in the final version.

“This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red,” Taylor wrote on Instagram when she announced the project. “And hey, one of them is even ten minutes long.”

Swift was referring to a new version of her song All Too Well. In addition to the album release, she wrote and directed a short film to accompany the ten-minute-long version of the ballad, starring her, Sadie Sink, and Dylan O’Brien. The singer also hinted that she will be performing the song on Saturday Night Live this weekend in an interview with Jimmy Fallon.

“Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person,” Swift continued in her announcement back in June. “It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end. Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild, and tortured by memories past. Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators. And I’m not sure if it was pouring my thoughts into this album, hearing thousands of your voices sing the lyrics back to me in passionate solidarity, or if it was simply time, but something was healed along the way.”

