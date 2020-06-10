 Taylor Swift Urges Americans To Vote For Social Injustice In November - Noise11.com
Taylor Swift, Etihad, Ros O'Gorman, Photo

Taylor Swift, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Taylor Swift Urges Americans To Vote For Social Injustice In November

by Music-News.com on June 11, 2020

in News

Taylor Swift is urging her fans to vote for state leaders who promise to address racial inequality and police brutality in November.

Swift, who has become a political force in recent years following criticism for refusing to take sides, jumped on Twitter on Tuesday and encouraged her followers to vote for local and state leaders who will tackle systematic racism.

“Racial injustice has been ingrained deeply into local and state governments, and changes MUST be made there,” the Me! singer wrote. “In order for policies to change, we need to elect people who will fight against police brutality and racism of any kind.”

She added the hashtag “#BlackLivesMatter” to show her support for the equality movement sweeping across the world.

Taylor also shared a link to an article former President Barack Obama wrote, in which he addressed issues that have led to protests through the streets of America’s biggest cities over the past two weeks.

“This article written by @BarackObama is a fascinating read about changing policy at the state and local levels,” she added.

Swift then urged her fans and followers to fight for mail-in voting for the 2020 election, stating: “No one should have to choose between their health and having their voice heard.”

Many political pundits fear Americans will stay away from the polls in November due to fears about the coronavirus.

