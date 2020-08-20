Tears For Fears Expand The Seeds of Love for 30th Anniversary

Tears For Fears have a 4CD + Blu-Ray expanded edition of their 1989 classic ‘The Seeds of Love’ on the way in October.

CD 2 – ‘The Sun: 45s and B-sides’ features flip-sides such as ‘Always in the Past‘ and ‘My Life In The Suicide Ranks‘ and the various mixes of ‘Johnny Panic and The Bible of Dreams‘. The much-desired ‘Canadian Single Version’ of ‘Year of the Knife‘ (a completely different mix and only issued as a promo single) is released here commercially, for the first time, and other rare radio edits and instrumentals are also included.

As stated, nothing on CD 3 and CD 4 has ever been commercially released anywhere. CD3 – ‘The Moon: Radio Edits and Early Mixes’ starts with an extraordinary ten-minute ‘suite’ of ‘Year of the Knife’ segueing from an imposing orchestral version (‘Overture’) to an unheard instrumental mix with a unique and hitherto unknown spooky synth intro! Other highlights on this disc include an alternate mix of ‘Sowing The Seeds of Love’ that runs for nearly seven-and-half-minutes and doesn’t fade at all, ending in laughter and screaming, an alternate version of Badman’s Song, numerous attempts to create a single version of ‘Year of the Knife’, an instrumental/backing track mix of Advice For The Young At Heart and a brilliant early take on Sowing The Seeds of Love – it’s an instrumental but this sounds incredible!

CD 4 – ‘The Wind: Demos, Diversions & Jams’ features some truly amazing content, including four home demos recorded by Nicky Holland, Roland’s songwriting partner for five of the eight tracks on The Seeds of Love. These are ‘Rhythm of Life’, a song that never made it onto The Seeds Of Love (and was later given to Oleta Adams), ‘Advice For The Young At Heart’ with Roland on lead vocals, ‘Swords and Knives’ and ‘Famous Last Words’.

The DVD features a remaster of the album (created by Andrew Walter at Abbey Road in 2015), a CD of B-sides, remixes and edits, and then two CDs of unreleased audio. The fifth disc is a blu-ray featuring a 5.1 surround sound mix by Steven Wilson.

The Seeds of Love – 4CD+blu-ray box set

CD 1 – ORIGINAL ALBUM

NEW REMASTER BY ANDREW WALTER AT ABBEY ROAD

01. Woman In Chains: 6:31

02. Badman’s Song: 8:32

03. Sowing The Seeds Of Love: 6:19

04. Advice For The Young At Heart: 4:50

05. Standing On The Corner Of The Third World: 5:33

06. Swords And Knives: 6:12

07. Year Of The Knife: 7:08

08. Famous Last Words: 4:26

CD 2 – THE SUN

45’s AND B-SIDES

01. Sowing The Seeds Of Love – 7" Version: 5:43

02. Tears Roll Down: 3:16

03. Woman In Chains – 7” Version: 5:28

04. Always In The Past: 4:38

05. My Life In The Suicide Ranks: 4:32

06. Woman In Chains – Instrumental: 6:30

07. Advice For The Young At Heart – 7” Version: 4:49

08. Johnny Panic And The Bible Of Dreams Instrumental: 4:18

09. Music For Tables: 3:32

10. Johnny Panic And The Bible Of Dreams Mix One: 6:22

11. Johnny Panic And The Bible Of Dreams Mix Two: 5:55

12. Sowing The Seeds Of Love – US Radio Edit: 4:04

13. Woman In Chains – US Radio Edit 1: 4:42

14. Advice For The Young At Heart – Italian Radio Edit: 3:40

15. Year Of The Knife – Canadian Single Version: 5:40

16. Johnny Panic And The Bible Of Dreams: 4:17

CD 3 – THE MOON

RADIO EDITS AND EARLY MIXES

01. Year Of The Knife – Overture: 1:47

02. Year Of The Knife – Early Mix – Instrumental: 8:50

03. Sowing The Seeds Of Love – Alternate Mix: 7:22

04. Tears Roll Down – Alternate Mix: 4:07

05. Year Of The Knife – Steve Chase 7″ Remix: 4.29

06. Badman’s Song – Early Mix: 7:56

07. Advice For The Young At Heart – Instrumental: 4:56

08. Year Of The Knife – The Mix: 06:55

09. Johnny Panic And The Bible Of Dreams – Mix One Edit: 3:43

10. Sowing The Seeds Of Love – Early Mix – Instrumental: 6:40

11. Woman In Chains – US Radio Edit 2: 4:19

12. Year Of The Knife – Canadian Single Version – Instrumental: 5:40

13. Famous Last Words – French Radio Edit: 3:07

14. Woman In Chains – Reprise: 6:39

CD 4 – THE WIND

DEMOS, DIVERSIONS AND JAMS

01. Rhythm Of Life – Demo: 5:12

02. Advice For The Young At Heart – Demo: 4:52

03. Swords And Knives – Demo: 3:51

04. Famous Last Words – Demo: 4:12

05. Sowing The Seeds Of Love – Demo – Instrumental: 6:06

06. Badman’s Song – Langer / Winstanley Version – Instrumental: 7:30

07. Woman In Chains – Townhouse Jam: 7:06

08. Broken – Townhouse Jam: 1:37 Tears For Fears

09. Rhythm Of Life – Townhouse Jam: 3:09

10. Badman’s Song – Townhouse Jam: 8:17

11. Badman’s Song – Reprise – Townhouse Jam: 2:50

12. Standing On The Corner Of The Third World – Townhouse Jam: 9:09

BLU RAY – THE RAIN

STEVEN WILSON 5.1 MIX, ORIGINAL ALBUM MIX & NEW REMASTER

Steven Wilson 5.1 MIX

01. Woman In Chains: 6:30

02. Badman’s Song: 8:32

03. Sowing The Seeds Of Love: 6:19

04. Advice For The Young At Heart: 4:55

05. Standing On The Corner Of The Third World: 5:33

06. Swords And Knives: 6:20

07. Year Of The Knife: 6:55

08. Famous Last Words: 4:11

Original Album Mix (Bob Ludwig 1989 mastering)

01. Woman In Chains: 6:31 (Original album master)

02. Badman’s Song: 8:32 (Original album master)

03. Sowing The Seeds Of Love: 6:19 (Original album master)

04. Advice For The Young At Heart: 4:50 (Original album master)

05. Standing On The Corner Of The Third World: 5:33 (Original album master)

06. Swords And Knives: 6:12 (Original album master)

07. Year Of The Knife: 7:08 (Original album master)

08. Famous Last Words: 4:26 (Original album master)

New remaster (by Andrew Walter at Abbey Road)

01. Woman In Chains: 6:30 (New remaster)

02. Badman’s Song: 8:32 (New remaster)

03. Sowing The Seeds Of Love: 6:19 (New remaster)

04. Advice For The Young At Heart: 4:55 (New remaster)

05. Standing On The Corner Of The Third World: 5:33 (New remaster)

06. Swords And Knives: 6:20 (New remaster)

07. Year Of The Knife: 6:55 (New remaster)

08. Famous Last Words: 4:11 (New remaster)

