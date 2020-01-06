TEG Dainty and TEG Live Announce Fire Fight Australia Benefit Concert In Sydney

TEG Dainty and TEG Live will host the benefit concert Fire Fight Australia in Sydney on February 16.

The line-up for the event at ANZ Stadium is yet to be revealed. However, TEG Dainty is presenting the Queen + Adam Lambert tour in Sydney at the same venue the night before, and TEG Live has Alice Cooper in concert as well the night before (February 15), so fingers crossed on that one.

What we are told is that “this is a major musical event which will see globally-renowned artists from Australia and around the world come together”.

Money raised from the event will go to the relief from the bushfires that continue to rage across Australia.

All money will go to the Australian Bushfire Relief. The full line-up of artists will be announced in coming weeks.

