 Tennessee Fans Want Confederate Statures Replaced With Dolly Parton Statues - Noise11.com
Dolly Parton photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dolly Parton photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tennessee Fans Want Confederate Statures Replaced With Dolly Parton Statues

by Music-News.com on June 18, 2020

in News

A Dolly Parton fan has launched an online petition urging officials to replace statues of controversial Confederate figures with monuments to the country queen.

Alex Parsons is petitioning the Tennessee State House, Tennessee State Senate, and Tennessee Governor Bill Lee via Change.org, calling for the Jolene singer’s likeness to replace monuments to Confederate generals and key figures from the Confederacy throughout the state.

“History should not be forgotten, but we need not glamorise those who do not deserve our praise,” Parsons argued. “Instead, let us honour a true Tennessee hero, Dolly Parton.

“Dolly Parton has given more to this country and this state than those confederate officers could ever have hoped to take away. Let’s replace the statues of men who sought to tear this country apart with a monument to the woman who has worked her entire life to bring us closer together.”

Parsons’s petition had been signed by more than 13,000 people as of Tuesday morning.

News of the petition drops days after Taylor Swift revealed she was fighting for the removal of statues honouring Edward Carmack, a “white supremacist newspaper editor”, and Confederate general-turned-Ku Klux Klan Grand Wizard Nathan Bedford Forest.

She is asking officials at the Capital Commission and the Tennessee Historical Commission to “consider the implications of how hurtful it would be to continue fighting for these monuments”, admitting it makes her “sick” to see statues honouring “figures who did evil things”.

Swift wrote: “We need to retroactively change the status of people who perpetuated hideous patterns of racism from ‘heroes’ to ‘villains’. And villains don’t deserve statues. When you fight to honour racists, you show black Tennesseans and all of their allies where you stand, and you continue this cycle of hurt. You can’t change history, but you can change this.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Dolly Parton - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Dolly Parton - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Dolly Parton - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Elton John photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John Is Loving Students Covering ‘I’m Still Standing’

Elton John has invited a class of British schoolchildren to a future concert after he was "blown away" by their version of his hit I'm Still Standing.

1 hour ago
Nile Rodgers and Chic Rod Laver Arena on Sunday 8 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Nile Rodgers Launches Youth To The Front Fund

Nile Rodgers is pushing to end systematic racism with his We Are Family Foundation's new Youth to the Front Fund.

12 hours ago
Billy Thorpe photo by Ros O'Gorman
Warren ‘Pig’ Morgan Revisits An Old Billy Thorpe Song

Warren ‘Pig’ Morgan has gathered up some mates to record a new version of Billy Thorpe’s ‘Early Morning’.

23 hours ago
David Byrne American Utopia tour 2018
Spike Lee Has Directed A Television Version Of David Byrne’s ‘American Utopia’

David Byrne’s Broadway production of ‘American Utopia’ has been made into a television event.

1 day ago
Barbra Streisand
Barbra Streisand Gifts Family Of George Floyd Disney Stock

Barbra Streisand has presented Disney shares to the young daughter of slain Minnesota man George Floyd.

2 days ago
Iggy Pop, photo Ros O'Gorman
Vintage 1970 Live Stooges Coming Via Jack White’s Third Man Records

Jack White’s Third Man Records will release the historic ‘Live At Goose Lake: August 8, 1970’.

3 days ago
Sammy Hagar and the Circle
Sammy Hagar Delivers Iso Version of his Van Halen Classic ‘Right Now’

Sammy Hagar has delivered an iso-version of his Van Halen classic ‘Right Now’ almost 30 years after the first release of the song.

3 days ago