Terri Nunn Apologizes For Performing Berlin At Mar-A-Lago - Noise11.com

Berlin singer Terri Nunn has apologized to fans after performing at the Mar-A-Lago hotel in Florida on New Years Eve.

Nunn’s band Berlin played at a trump function at the Mar-A-Lago on a bill that included Vanilla Ice and Mike Love of the Beach Boys.

Nunn says it was poor judgement accepting the gig. In a statement she said, “I am truly sorry I performed at Mar-a-Lago and would not have done so if I’d known what I learned while I was there. My goal in performing was not to support a political party. I see now that that’s not the way it appeared and I am apologetic for that as well. The contract stated it was a small Covid-safe event for the members of Mar-a-Lago. Unfortunately it was not Covid-safe anywhere in Florida. I had no idea masks and social distancing were not required. I thought I was current on all Covid news everywhere, but clearly I was not. I was shocked by Florida and Mar-a-Lago’s lack of regard for the pandemic and if I’d known I would never have gone. Once I fulfilled my contractual obligation, I left the event as quickly as I could. It is a mistake I regret. I took a Covid 19 test yesterday and tested negative.

“My apologies to those in the LGBTQ community who thought my performance was a statement against them. I have been and always will be fully supportive”.

Berlin are back with original members Nunn, John Crawford and David Diamond.

They recently released an orchestrated version of their 1980s song ‘Now It’s My Turn’.

