Tex Perkins Delivers New Fat Rubber Band - Noise11.com

The debut album for Tex Perkins and The Fat Rubber Band has arrived.

The Fat Rubber Band is Tex Perkins and Matt Walker with bassist Steve Hadley, drummer Roger Bergodaz and percussionist Evan Richards.

The 10-track album was recorded at Matt’s studio. All tracks are original but the first two non-album releases were both covers, Allen Toussaint’s ‘Everything I Do Gonna Be Funky’ and Bobby Charles ‘I Must Be In A Good Place Now.

Side 1

Pay the Devil’s due

My philosophy

Danger has been kind

In another lifetime

For a love gone

Side 2

Place in the sun

Outta our hands

Poor simple minded fool

Trouble toodbye

Out There

