Tex Perkins Delivers New Fat Rubber Band - Noise11.com

Tex Perkins Delivers New Fat Rubber Band

by Paul Cashmere on November 5, 2021

in News

The debut album for Tex Perkins and The Fat Rubber Band has arrived.

The Fat Rubber Band is Tex Perkins and Matt Walker with bassist Steve Hadley, drummer Roger Bergodaz and percussionist Evan Richards.

The 10-track album was recorded at Matt’s studio. All tracks are original but the first two non-album releases were both covers, Allen Toussaint’s ‘Everything I Do Gonna Be Funky’ and Bobby Charles ‘I Must Be In A Good Place Now.

Side 1
Pay the Devil’s due
My philosophy
Danger has been kind
In another lifetime
For a love gone

Side 2
Place in the sun
Outta our hands
Poor simple minded fool
Trouble toodbye
Out There

