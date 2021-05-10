 Tex Perkins Has A Fat Rubber Band - Noise11.com
Tex Perkins Has A Fat Rubber Band

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on May 10, 2021

in News

Tex Perkins has taken the Fat Rubber Band into the studio for an all-new double single coming May 21.

Tex has covered Allen Toussaint’s ‘Everything I Do Gonna Be Funky’ and Bobby Charles’ ‘I Must Be In A Good Place Now’.

Together with Matt Walker, the first Fat Rubber Band album is well on the way. Walker’s credits go to film, documentaries and albus. He has written with Broderick Smith, Mick Harvey and the Oils’ Rob Hirst and Jim Moginie.

Tex’s credentials extend through The Cruel Sea and The Beasts of Bourbon. He has recorded as part of Tex, Don and Charlie, TnT with Tim Rogers, Dark Horses, Band of Horses and His Ladyboyz and there is the ongoing ‘The Man In Black – The Johnny Cash Story’.

