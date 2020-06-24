Tex Perkins Introduces The Show With Tex Perkins

Tex Perkins has started a new online show called The Show with Tex Perkins.

What began as a last resort The Show has turned into yet another thrilling creative adventure for me. Despite the grim reasons for its creation, I’ve really enjoyed not only filming and recording my music with various special guest musicians, but also having the opportunity to showcase their talents to a wider audience.

“I’ve also loved seeing my close friends, neighbours and family transform themselves into a multi-faceted creative unit. I ain’t doing this alone, believe me,” Tex says.

“I really hope you can join us on Sunday which features lots of smoke and reverb, my newly developed hand puppet performance, 2 dogs, an open fireplace and my special guest Christian Pyle.

Chris is a producer (William Creighton, Headland, Acre and more), artist, multi-instrumentalist and composer. He has guested with acts like Glory B, The Tendons, The Sixth Floor, The Re-Mains and Mechanical Egg with Lenny Bastiaans & Louis Biddett.

Buy tickets here.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments