 Tex Perkins Introduces The Show With Tex Perkins - Noise11.com
Tex Perkins, Beasts Of Boubon. Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Tex Perkins Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Tex Perkins Introduces The Show With Tex Perkins

by Noise11.com on June 24, 2020

in News

Tex Perkins has started a new online show called The Show with Tex Perkins.

What began as a last resort The Show has turned into yet another thrilling creative adventure for me. Despite the grim reasons for its creation, I’ve really enjoyed not only filming and recording my music with various special guest musicians, but also having the opportunity to showcase their talents to a wider audience.

“I’ve also loved seeing my close friends, neighbours and family transform themselves into a multi-faceted creative unit. I ain’t doing this alone, believe me,” Tex says.

“I really hope you can join us on Sunday which features lots of smoke and reverb, my newly developed hand puppet performance, 2 dogs, an open fireplace and my special guest Christian Pyle.

Chris is a producer (William Creighton, Headland, Acre and more), artist, multi-instrumentalist and composer. He has guested with acts like Glory B, The Tendons, The Sixth Floor, The Re-Mains and Mechanical Egg with Lenny Bastiaans & Louis Biddett.

Buy tickets here.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Tex and Phil Easy Fever

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Mick Thomas Roving Commission See You On The Other Side
Mick Thomas on ‘I Heard Sally Singing’

‘I Heard Sally Singing’ on the Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission’s ‘See You On The Other Side’ album is a lockdown song about have fast things have been changing in 2020.

1 day ago
'Paul Kelly' by Stuart Coupe
Stuart Coupe’s ‘Paul Kelly’ To Be Released On 28 July

Stuart Coupe’s ‘Paul Kelly: The Man, The Music and the Life In-Between’ will be available via Hachette Australia on 29 July 2020.

1 day ago
Drummer Roger Taylor of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Queen’s Roger Taylor Releases Iso Song ‘Isolation’

Queen drummer Roger Taylor has released a brand new iso song called ‘Isolation’.

1 day ago
Queen stamps
Queen To Feature In UK Stamp Series

Queen the band (as opposed to Queen the old lady) will be displayed on a series of British stamps.

1 day ago
Prince
Prince Guitar Sells For Over $500000

The long-lost guitar Prince played on during his Purple Rain, Sign o the Times, and Diamonds and Pearls tours has stunned auction experts by selling for over $563,000 (£456,000).

2 days ago
Murray Cook of the Wiggles at the 2015 Carlton Dry Independent Music Awards held in Melbourne at the Meat Market on Thursday 22 October 2015. Photo Ros O'Gorman
The Wiggles Drew Three Times More Than Trump In Tulsa

Australia’s The Wiggles managed to generated a three times bigger crowd with their audience purchasing tickets to a BOK Center, Tulsa show that Trump drew to his freebie ticket rally on the weekend.

2 days ago
Mick Thomas Roving Commission See You On The Other Side
Mick Thomas’ ‘Round Fourteen Two Thousand Nine’ Came From A Retro Footy Match In Lockdown

When Mick Thomas gathered his Roving Commission for the “lockdown” album ‘See You On The Other Side’ he created one song from the perspective of being served retro football matches on television while the current season was put on hold.

2 days ago