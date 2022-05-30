“Thank F*ck” The Screaming Jets Are Back - Noise11.com

The Screaming Jets ‘All For One’ national tour dates are back on and according to singer Dave Gleeson “Thank F*ck”.

The All For One 30th Anniversary tour is a belated celebration of the first album for The Screaming Jets ‘All For One’ from 1991. A 30 year anniversary edition was re-recorded on 2021 and is out now.

Dave Gleeson said, “Hey Rockers IT’S ON. The ALL FOR ONE 30th anniversary tour is hitting the road July 22 and we are ALL keen FOR a massive ONE. This is the longest we have been forcibly kept apart. We love playing with each other and hanging out together, so it has been really bloody tough for all of us. Come July, we are back at it and all the shit of the last few years will be in the rearview mirror. THANK F*CK!”

‘ALL FOR ONE’ THE ALBUM OUT NOW

TRACKLISTING

C’Mon

No Point

Better

Needle

Shine On

Starting Out

Stop The World

Blue Sashes

Sister Tease

F.R.C.

Got It

The Only One

ALL FOR ONE – 30TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR DATES – 2022

Tickets on sale now from www.screamingjetsofficial.com.au

JULY

Friday 22nd Pier Band room, Frankston, VIC

Saturday 23rd Village Green Hotel, Mulgrave, VIC

Sunday 24th Railway Hotel, Bannockburn, VIC

Friday 29th Central Hotel, Shell Harbour, NSW

Saturday 30th Revesby Workers, Revesby, NSW

AUGUST

Friday 5th Services Club, Young, NSW

Saturday 6th Panthers, Bathurst, NSW

Friday 12th 16S, Belmont, NSW

Saturday 13th Sawtell RSL, Sawtell, NSW

Friday 19th The Juniors, Kingsford, NSW

Saturday 20th Pittwater RSL, Mona vale, NSW

Friday 26th Bridge Hotel, Rozelle, NSW

Saturday 27th Bridge Hotel, Rozelle, NSW

Sunday 28th Sound Station Music and Arts Festival, Newcastle, NSW

SEPTEMBER

Thursday 8th Wallaby Hotel, Mudgeeraba, QLD

Friday 9th The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday 10th Bribie Island Hotel, Bribie Island, QLD

Friday 16th Beenleigh Tavern, Beenleigh, QLD

Saturday 17th Kings Beach Tavern, Kings Beach, QLD

Friday 23rd Port Beach Brewery, Port Beach, WA

Saturday 24th Charles Hotel, Perth, WA

OCTOBER

Thursday 6th Commercial Hotel, South Morang, VIC

Friday 7th Gateway Hotel, Geelong, VIC

Thursday 13th Plaza Tavern, Hoppers Crossing, VIC

Friday 14th Chelsea Heights Hotel, Chelsea Heights, VIC

