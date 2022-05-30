 “Thank F*ck” The Screaming Jets Are Back - Noise11.com
Screaming Jets

The Screaming Jets

“Thank F*ck” The Screaming Jets Are Back

by Paul Cashmere on May 30, 2022

in News

The Screaming Jets ‘All For One’ national tour dates are back on and according to singer Dave Gleeson “Thank F*ck”.

The All For One 30th Anniversary tour is a belated celebration of the first album for The Screaming Jets ‘All For One’ from 1991. A 30 year anniversary edition was re-recorded on 2021 and is out now.

Dave Gleeson said, “Hey Rockers IT’S ON. The ALL FOR ONE 30th anniversary tour is hitting the road July 22 and we are ALL keen FOR a massive ONE. This is the longest we have been forcibly kept apart. We love playing with each other and hanging out together, so it has been really bloody tough for all of us. Come July, we are back at it and all the shit of the last few years will be in the rearview mirror. THANK F*CK!”

‘ALL FOR ONE’ THE ALBUM OUT NOW
TRACKLISTING
C’Mon
No Point
Better
Needle
Shine On
Starting Out
Stop The World
Blue Sashes
Sister Tease
F.R.C.
Got It
The Only One

ALL FOR ONE – 30TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR DATES – 2022

Tickets on sale now from www.screamingjetsofficial.com.au

JULY
Friday 22nd Pier Band room, Frankston, VIC
Saturday 23rd Village Green Hotel, Mulgrave, VIC
Sunday 24th Railway Hotel, Bannockburn, VIC
Friday 29th Central Hotel, Shell Harbour, NSW
Saturday 30th Revesby Workers, Revesby, NSW

AUGUST
Friday 5th Services Club, Young, NSW
Saturday 6th Panthers, Bathurst, NSW
Friday 12th 16S, Belmont, NSW
Saturday 13th Sawtell RSL, Sawtell, NSW
Friday 19th The Juniors, Kingsford, NSW
Saturday 20th Pittwater RSL, Mona vale, NSW
Friday 26th Bridge Hotel, Rozelle, NSW
Saturday 27th Bridge Hotel, Rozelle, NSW
Sunday 28th Sound Station Music and Arts Festival, Newcastle, NSW

SEPTEMBER
Thursday 8th Wallaby Hotel, Mudgeeraba, QLD
Friday 9th The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD
Saturday 10th Bribie Island Hotel, Bribie Island, QLD
Friday 16th Beenleigh Tavern, Beenleigh, QLD
Saturday 17th Kings Beach Tavern, Kings Beach, QLD
Friday 23rd Port Beach Brewery, Port Beach, WA
Saturday 24th Charles Hotel, Perth, WA

OCTOBER
Thursday 6th Commercial Hotel, South Morang, VIC
Friday 7th Gateway Hotel, Geelong, VIC
Thursday 13th Plaza Tavern, Hoppers Crossing, VIC
Friday 14th Chelsea Heights Hotel, Chelsea Heights, VIC

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Tony Hadley of Spandau Ballet perform at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday 19 May 2015, photo Ros O'Gorman
Tony Hadley To Perform Spandau Ballet And Solo Material For Australia and New Zealand

Spandau Ballet’s former lead singer Tony Hadley will return to Australia in September for dates performing his Spandau Ballet hits and his solo material.

5 hours ago
Neil Young Toast
Neil Young To Release Long Discarded ‘Toast’ Album

The Neil Young and Crazy Horse long discarded 2001 album ‘Toast’ will finally have an official release.

2 days ago
Prince and the Revolution Live
Prince and the Revolution Live Coming June 3

Prince and the Revolution Live, recorded 30 March 1985, will be released on 3 June 2022.

3 days ago
IMAGE ABBA Digital Portrait Credit Industrial Light & Magic
ABBA Attend Opening Night Of ABBA Voyage In London

All four members of ABBA, Agnetha, Frida, Benny and Björn, were together again this week for the opening of ‘ABBA Voyage’ at the all-new ABBA Arena in London.

3 days ago
Depeche Mode, Noise11, Photo
Andy Fletcher of Depeche Mode Dies Aged 60

Andy Fletcher, the keyboard player for Depeche Mode, has died at the age of 60.

3 days ago
Iggy Pop, photo Ros O'Gorman
Iggy Pop and Diane Warren Receive Polar Music Prize

Iggy Pop, Diane Warren, and Ensemble Intercontemporain received the Polar Music Prize on Tuesday.

4 days ago
Blondie The Hunter
Blondie ‘The Hunter’ Turns 40

Blondie ‘The Hunter’ is 40 years old.

5 days ago