“Thank F*ck” The Screaming Jets Are Back - Noise11.com

The Screaming Jets ‘All For One’ national tour dates are back on and according to singer Dave Gleeson “Thank F*ck”.
The All For One 30th Anniversary tour is a belated celebration of the first album for The Screaming Jets ‘All For One’ from 1991. A 30 year anniversary edition was re-recorded on 2021 and is out now.
Dave Gleeson said, “Hey Rockers IT’S ON. The ALL FOR ONE 30th anniversary tour is hitting the road July 22 and we are ALL keen FOR a massive ONE. This is the longest we have been forcibly kept apart. We love playing with each other and hanging out together, so it has been really bloody tough for all of us. Come July, we are back at it and all the shit of the last few years will be in the rearview mirror. THANK F*CK!”
‘ALL FOR ONE’ THE ALBUM OUT NOW
TRACKLISTING
C’Mon
No Point
Better
Needle
Shine On
Starting Out
Stop The World
Blue Sashes
Sister Tease
F.R.C.
Got It
The Only One
ALL FOR ONE – 30TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR DATES – 2022
Tickets on sale now from www.screamingjetsofficial.com.au
JULY
Friday 22nd Pier Band room, Frankston, VIC
Saturday 23rd Village Green Hotel, Mulgrave, VIC
Sunday 24th Railway Hotel, Bannockburn, VIC
Friday 29th Central Hotel, Shell Harbour, NSW
Saturday 30th Revesby Workers, Revesby, NSW
AUGUST
Friday 5th Services Club, Young, NSW
Saturday 6th Panthers, Bathurst, NSW
Friday 12th 16S, Belmont, NSW
Saturday 13th Sawtell RSL, Sawtell, NSW
Friday 19th The Juniors, Kingsford, NSW
Saturday 20th Pittwater RSL, Mona vale, NSW
Friday 26th Bridge Hotel, Rozelle, NSW
Saturday 27th Bridge Hotel, Rozelle, NSW
Sunday 28th Sound Station Music and Arts Festival, Newcastle, NSW
SEPTEMBER
Thursday 8th Wallaby Hotel, Mudgeeraba, QLD
Friday 9th The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD
Saturday 10th Bribie Island Hotel, Bribie Island, QLD
Friday 16th Beenleigh Tavern, Beenleigh, QLD
Saturday 17th Kings Beach Tavern, Kings Beach, QLD
Friday 23rd Port Beach Brewery, Port Beach, WA
Saturday 24th Charles Hotel, Perth, WA
OCTOBER
Thursday 6th Commercial Hotel, South Morang, VIC
Friday 7th Gateway Hotel, Geelong, VIC
Thursday 13th Plaza Tavern, Hoppers Crossing, VIC
Friday 14th Chelsea Heights Hotel, Chelsea Heights, VIC
