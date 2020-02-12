The 1975 Commit To Only Playing Gender Balanced Festivals

Matty Healy has declared The 1975 will only play festivals that feature a gender-balanced lineup.

The 30-year-old singer has vowed to stop performing at festivals unless they can guarantee they will be sharing the stage with a balanced lineup of artists, including more female and non binary acts.

Matty was given the suggestion by journalist Laura Snapes, who wrote on Twitter: “add a condition to your rider that says you’ll only play festivals that commit to X% (ideally 50%!) acts that include women and non binary performers (sic)”

And the frontman responded: “Take this as me signing this contract – I have agreed to some festivals already that may not adhere to this and I would never let fans down who already have tickets. But from now I will and believe this is how male artist can be true allies (sic)”

Laura then asked Matty how he negotiates for festival slots, and the singer admitted that whilst his agents are likely stressed about the demands, he believes it’s important to “act” to make a difference.

He added: “Yeah fuck knows and I’m sure my agents are having kittens right now but times up man people need to act and not chat thanks for the kick up the arse snapes you’re making a difference (sic)”

Matty’s comments come after Reading and Leeds festival in the UK was criticised following the release of its full line up, with only 20 acts – out of more than 90 set to perform across the three days – identifying as female.

Healey thinks the annual festival would be “the best festival in the world” with more women on the bill.

He tweeted: “Point is that Reading and Leeds with more women would be honestly the best festival in the world that place is vibeyyy. Let’s not judge people and give the benefit of the doubt that people are going to start to listening. I can feel the change !! (sic)”

