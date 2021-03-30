The 2021 APRA Awards Nominations List - Noise11.com

The 2021 APRA Music Awards nominees have been announced with Song of the Year in 2021 spread around Missy Higgins, Tame Impala, Midnight Oil, Amy Shark and Guy Sebastian.

Midnight Oil are vying for Song of the Year with ‘Gadigal Land’, co-written by drummer Rob Hirst. “You never know what’s going to happen to a song,” Rob says. “You have the best intentions and you try your best. That song had been around for so long, it was a real jigsaw puzzle or putting all the parts together and of course Joel and Uncle Bunna’s parts were the final parts of this long journey for this song. And Dan Sultan does this scream in the middle of it, which felt like 223 years of dispossession and injustice all in that one scream.

Tame Impala are in with ‘Lost In Yesterday’, written by Kevin Parker. Kevin says, “This song is about regret and just the way that regret can consume you. I guess the challenge with writing a song like that it has a tendency to be kind of depressing. So I wanted to make sure it wasn’t depressing it was still kind of optimistic in a way and more dreamy. No matter what happens in life, I feel like we’re hardwired to things that we did when we revisit them in our minds. And I guess that’s why these lyrics exists”.

Tim Minchin wrote Missy Higgins’ ‘Carry You’. I can’t so anything in four words. Carry You is about the bittersweet burden of loss. For me it’s very much about the fact that when you have lost someone, they’re not gone from your experience of the world. And that sometimes that’s great, and sometimes it feels heavy and you wish they weren’t so present and it wasn’t so burdensome.

‘Standing With You’ is the Guy Sebastian track. “I wrote this with Jamie Hartman and Greg Holden who are just amazing writers. It’s a pretty simple thing, there’s obviously a lot of attention to mental health in this song. It’s a very important message, especially from the onset of the pandemic. People are already alone, they’re already isolated and suffering and the pandemic made it so much worse. To be honest I think this song is more about not having the answers and just being there for somebody”.

The Amy Shark song is ‘Everybody Rise’. “I wrote a really rough blueprint of the song and Joel just gave it new life. He literally just turned around and within a minute turned the guitar chords into pizzicato strings”.

2021 APRA MUSIC AWARDS NOMINATIONS

Peer-Voted APRA Song of the Year

Title: Carry You

Artist: Missy Higgins

Writer: Tim Minchin

Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing

Title: Everybody Rise

Artist: Amy Shark

Writers: Amy Shark / Joel Little*

Publishers: Mushroom Music / Sony Music Publishing*

Title: Gadigal Land

Artist: Midnight Oil ft Dan Sultan, Joel Davison, Kaleena Briggs & Bunna Lawrie

Writers: Joel Davison / Rob Hirst* / Bunna Lawrie^

Publishers: Sony Music Publishing* / Universal Music Publishing^

Title: Lost In Yesterday

Artist: Tame Impala

Writer: Kevin Parker

Publisher: Sony Music Publishing

Title: Standing With You

Artist: Guy Sebastian

Writers: Guy Sebastian / Jamie Hartman* / Greg Holden^

Publishers: Universal Music Publishing / Mushroom Music* / Warner Chappell Music^

Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year*

Writer: Charlton Howard pka The Kid LAROI

Publisher: Sony Music Publishing

Writer: Grace Shaw pka Mallrat

Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Dew Process

Writer: Miiesha Young pka Miiesha

Publisher: Sony Music Publishing

Writers: Louis and Oli Leimbach (Lime Cordiale)

Publishers: Universal Music Publishing obo Chugg Music

Writer: Thelma Plum

Publisher: Sony Music Publishing

Most Performed Australian Work

Title: Break My Heart

Artist: Dua Lipa

Writers: Andrew Farriss^ / Michael Hutchence*^ / Dua Lipa^ / Jordan Johnson+ / Stefan Johnson> / Ali Tamposi# / Andrew Watt>

Publishers: Warner Chappell Music* / Universal Music Publishing^ / BMG Rights Management+ / Mushroom Music# / Kobalt Music Publishing>

Title: Live in Life

Artist: The Rubens

Writers: Scott Baldwin / Elliott Margin / Sam Margin / Zaac Margin / William Zeglis

Publishers: Mushroom Music obo Ivy League Music

Title: Never Seen The Rain

Artist: Tones And I

Writer: Toni Watson

Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing

Title: Rushing Back

Artist: Flume feat. Vera Blue

Writers: Harley Streten / Celia Pavey* / Eric Dubowsky^ / Sophie Cates+

Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Future Classic / Universal Music Publishing* / Kobalt Music Publishing^ / Sony Music Publishing+

Title: Used to Love

Artist: Martin Garrix & Dean Lewis

Writers: Dean Lewis* / Martijn Garritsen^ / Kristoffer Fogelmark* / Albin Nedler*

Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing* / Universal Music Publishing^

Most Performed Alternative Work

Title: Live in Life

Artist: The Rubens

Writers: Scott Baldwin / Elliott Margin / Sam Margin / Zaac Margin / William Zeglis

Publishers: Mushroom Music obo Ivy League Music

Title: Lost in Yesterday

Artist: Tame Impala

Writer: Kevin Parker

Publisher: Sony Music Publishing

Title: Robbery

Artist: Lime Cordiale

Writers: Louis Leimbach / Oli Leimbach / Shane Abrahams* / Daniel Choder^ / Jonathan Pakfar*

Publishers: Universal Music Publishing obo Chugg Music / Downtown Music* /

Kobalt Music Publishing^

Title: Silver

Artist: DMA’s

Writers: Matt Mason* / Tommy O’Dell* / Johnny Took* / Thomas Crandles^ / Joel Flyger / Liam Hoskins*

Publishers: Mushroom Music* / Sony Music Publishing^

Title: Two of Us

Artist: Birds of Tokyo

Writers: Ian Berney / Ian Kenny / Glenn Sarangapany / Adam Spark / Adam Weston

Publisher: Mushroom Music

Most Performed Blues & Roots Work

Title: Ain’t My Problem

Artist: Ash Grunwald ft. The Teskey Brothers

Writer: Ash Grunwald

Publisher: Mushroom Music

Title: Give Me Honey

Artist: Dope Lemon

Writer: Angus Stone

Publisher: Sony Music Publishing

Title: Over Drinking Over You

Artist: Busby Marou

Writers: Thomas Busby* / Jeremy Marou* / Ivy Adara+ / Jon Hume^ / Lindsey Jackson^

Publishers: Sony Music Publishing*/ Kobalt Music Publishing+ / Native Tongue Music Publishing^

Title: Pretty Lady

Artist: Tash Sultana

Writers: Tash Sultana / Matt Corby* / Dann Hume*

Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Tash Sultana / Sony Music Publishing*

Title: Together

Artist: Ziggy Alberts

Writer: Ziggy Alberts

Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Alberts & Co Music

Most Performed Country Work

Title: A Little More

Artist: Casey Barnes

Writers: Casey Barnes / Michael Delorenzis / Michael Paynter

Publisher: Mushroom Music

Title: Diamonds

Artist: Morgan Evans

Writers: Morgan Evans / Evan Bogart* / Chris de Stefano^

Publishers: Warner Chappell Music / Kobalt Music Publishing* / Sony Music Publishing^

Title: Give Me Tonight

Artist: Brad Cox

Writers: Brad Cox* / Joseph Mungovan

Publisher: Sony Music Publishing*

Title: I Got This

Artist: The McClymonts

Writers: Brooke McClymont / Mollie McClymont / Samantha McClymont / Andy Mak*

Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Native Tongue Music Publishing*

Title: Memphis T-Shirt

Artist: Melanie Dyer

Writers: Melanie Dyer / Emma-Lee* / Karen Kosowski*

Publisher: Sony Music Publishing*

Most Performed Dance Work

Title: All of Us

Artist: PNAU ft. Ollie Gabriel

Writers: Nick Littlemore* / Sam Littlemore / Peter Mayes* / Oli Gabriel

Publisher: Universal Music Publishing*

Title: Head & Heart

Artist: Joel Corry & MNEK

Writers: Jonathan Courtidis / Neav Applebaum / Joel Corry* / Daniel Dare / Robert Harvey^ / MNEK+ / Kasif Siddiqui / Lewis Thompson#

Publishers: Sony Music Publishing / Universal Music Publishing* / Mushroom Music^ / Warner Chappell Music+ / Kobalt Music Publishing#

Title: Rushing Back

Artist: Flume feat. Vera Blue

Writers: Harley Streten / Celia Pavey* / Eric Dubowsky^ / Sophie Cates+

Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Future Classic / Universal Music Publishing* / Kobalt Music Publishing^ / Sony Music Publishing+

Title: San Frandisco

Artist: Dom Dolla

Writer: Dominic Matheson

Publishers: Sweat It Out Publishing administered by Kobalt Music Publishing

Title: Used to Love

Artist: Martin Garrix & Dean Lewis

Writers: Dean Lewis* / Martijn Garritsen^ / Kristoffer Fogelmark* / Albin Nedler*

Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing* / Universal Music Publishing^

Most Performed Hip Hop / Rap Work

Title: Boss

Artist: Day1

Writers: Bailey Rawiri / Tuhi Montell

Title: German

Artist: No Money Enterprise

Writer: Junior Leaupepe

Title: I’m Good?

Artist: Hilltop Hoods

Writers: Barry Francis (DJ Debris)* / Matthew Lambert (Suffa)* / Daniel Smith (Pressure)* / Paul Bartlett / John Bartlett

Publisher: Sony Music Publishing*

Title: In The Beginning

Artist: ONEFOUR

Writers: Spencer Magalogo / Jerome Misa / Pio Misa / Salec Su’a

Publisher: Sony Music Publishing

Title: Misunderstood

Artist: Youngn Lipz

Writer: Filipo Faaoloii

Most Performed R&B / Soul Work

Title: 2560

Artist: Becca Hatch

Writers: Becca Hatch / Maribelle Anes^ / Jamie Muscat / Willie Tafa / Solo Tohi*

Publisher: Sony Music Publishing* / Universal Music Publishing^

Title: Nobodylikeyou

Artist: Winston Surfshirt

Writers: Jack Hambling / Lachlan McAllister / Brett Ramson

Publisher: BMG Rights Management

Title: Rain

Artist: The Teskey Brothers

Writers: Josh Teskey / Sam Teskey / Liam Gough / Brendan Love

Publisher: Mushroom Music

Title: Say To Me

Artist: Milan Ring

Writers: Milan Ring / Blessed Joe-Andah*

Publishers: Universal Music Publishing / BMG Rights Management*

Title: Twisting Words

Artist: Miiesha

Writers: Miiesha Young* / Stephen Collins / Mohamed Komba^

Publishers: Sony Music Publishing* / Mushroom Music^

Most Performed Pop Work

Title: Break My Heart

Artist: Dua Lipa

Writers: Andrew Farriss^ / Michael Hutchence*^ / Dua Lipa^ / Jordan Johnson+ / Stefan Johnson> / Ali Tamposi# / Andrew Watt>

Publishers: Warner Chappell Music* / Universal Music Publishing^ / BMG Rights Management+ / Mushroom Music# / Kobalt Music Publishing>

Title: Everybody Rise

Artist: Amy Shark

Writers: Amy Shark / Joel Little*

Publishers: Mushroom Music / Sony Music Publishing*

Title: Let Me Drink

Artist: Guy Sebastian

Writers: Guy Sebastian / M-Phazes / Olubowale Akintimehin*

Publishers: Universal Music Publishing / Warner Chappell Music*

Title: Never Seen The Rain

Artist: Tones And I

Writer: Toni Watson

Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing

Title: Selfish

Artist: Jessica Mauboy

Writers: Jessica Mauboy / Antonio Egizii* / Isabella Kearney-Nurse* / David Musumeci*

Publishers: Universal Music Publishing / Sony Music Publishing*

Most Performed Rock Work

Title: Chase The Feeling

Artist: Wolfmother ft Chris Cester

Writers: Andrew Stockdale / Chris Cester / Jason Hill*

Publishers: BMG Rights Management / Universal/MCA Music Publishing*

Title: Getting The Band Back Together

Artist: Cold Chisel

Writer: Don Walker

Publisher: Sony Music Publishing

Title: Good For You

Artist: Spacey Jane

Writers: Ashton Hardman-Le Cornu / Caleb Harper / Kieran Lama / Peppa Lane

Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing obo Dew Process

Title: I Missed Out

Artist: Hockey Dad

Writers: Will Fleming / Zach Stephenson

Publisher: BMG Rights Management

Title: Soak Me In Bleach

Artist: The Amity Affliction

Writers: Joel Birch* / Ahren Stringer* / Daniel Brown^ / Joseph Longobardi

Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing* / Native Tongue Music Publishing^

Most Performed International Work

Title: Adore You

Artist: Harry Styles

Writers: Harry Styles / Amy Allen* / Thomas Hull / Tyler Johnson^

Publishers: Universal Music Publishing / Kobalt Music Publishing* / Native Tongue Music Publishing^

Title: Before You Go

Artist: Lewis Capaldi

Writers: Lewis Capaldi / Thomas Barnes / Peter Kelleher / Benjamin Kohn / Philip Plested*

Publishers: BMG Rights Management / Sony Music Publishing*

Title: Blinding Lights

Artist: The Weeknd

Writers: Abel Tesfaye / Ahmad Balshe* / Oscar Holter* / Max Martin / Jason Quenneville^

Publishers: Kobalt Music Publishing / Warner Chappell Music* / Universal/MCA Music Publishing^

Title: Don’t Start Now

Artist: Dua Lipa

Writers: Dua Lipa / Caroline Ailin* / Ian Kirkpatrick^ / Emily Schwartz+

Publishers: Universal Music Publishing / BMG Rights Management* / Warner Chappell Music^ / Kobalt Music Publishing+

Title: Memories

Artist: Maroon 5

Writers: Adam Levine* / Jonathan Bellion*^ / Vincent Ford* / Jacob Hindlin+ / Jordan Johnson^ / Stefan Johnson+ / Michael Pollack#

Publishers: Universal/MCA Music Publishing* / BMG Right Management^ / Kobalt Music Publishing+ / Warner Chappell Music#

*Determined by the APRA Board of Writer and Publisher Directors

2021 APRA MUSIC AWARDS

Wednesday 28 April

International Convention Centre Grand Ballroom

Darling Harbour, Sydney

Hosted by Julia Zemiro, Ziggy Ramo and Georgia Mooney

With Musical Director PJ Harding

