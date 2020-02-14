The Angels To Tour Dark Room

The Angels will take the classic ‘Dark Room’ album in tour from July.
‘Dark Room’ was the fourth album for The Angels and first away from original label Alberts.
The big hit from the album was ‘No Secrets’. The song was a Top 10 hit in Australia.
‘’Dark Room’ was released under the band name Angel City in the USA. (The name The Angels was already taken). The tracks ‘Alexander’ and ‘I’m Scared’ were removed from the US release and replaced with ‘Ivory Stairs’ and ‘Straight Jacket’ from the earlier albums.
The original October 1980 Australian Dark Room release featured:
No Secrets
Ivory Stairs
Wasted Sleepless Nights/Dark Room
Face The Day
Night Comes Early
Straight Jacket
The Moment
Poor Baby
Devil’s Gate
Darkroom Recharged dates are:
3 and 4 July, Adelaide, The Gov
10 July, Sydney, Taren Point Hotel
11 July, Sydney, Revesby Workers
17 July, Melbourne, Chelsea Heights Hotel
18 July, Melbourne, York On Lilydale
24 July, Newcastle, Wests Cardiff
25 July, Sydney, Hornsby RSL
31 July, Brisbane, Calamvale Hotel
1 August, Brisbane, Alexandra Hills Hotel
7 August, Mandurah, Ravenswood Hotel
8 August, Perth, Charles Hotel
14 August, Sydney, Juniors Kingsford
15 August, Sydney, Mounties, Mt Pritchard
Jump here for ticketing details.
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook