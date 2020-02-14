The Angels To Tour Dark Room

The Angels will take the classic ‘Dark Room’ album in tour from July.

‘Dark Room’ was the fourth album for The Angels and first away from original label Alberts.

The big hit from the album was ‘No Secrets’. The song was a Top 10 hit in Australia.

‘’Dark Room’ was released under the band name Angel City in the USA. (The name The Angels was already taken). The tracks ‘Alexander’ and ‘I’m Scared’ were removed from the US release and replaced with ‘Ivory Stairs’ and ‘Straight Jacket’ from the earlier albums.

The original October 1980 Australian Dark Room release featured:

No Secrets

Ivory Stairs

Wasted Sleepless Nights/Dark Room

Face The Day

Night Comes Early

Straight Jacket

The Moment

Poor Baby

Devil’s Gate

Darkroom Recharged dates are:

3 and 4 July, Adelaide, The Gov

10 July, Sydney, Taren Point Hotel

11 July, Sydney, Revesby Workers

17 July, Melbourne, Chelsea Heights Hotel

18 July, Melbourne, York On Lilydale

24 July, Newcastle, Wests Cardiff

25 July, Sydney, Hornsby RSL

31 July, Brisbane, Calamvale Hotel

1 August, Brisbane, Alexandra Hills Hotel

7 August, Mandurah, Ravenswood Hotel

8 August, Perth, Charles Hotel

14 August, Sydney, Juniors Kingsford

15 August, Sydney, Mounties, Mt Pritchard

Jump here for ticketing details.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments