The Apia Good Times 2020 Line-up Bring You The Show From Their Homes - Noise11.com

While the Apia Good Times tour is a coronavirus casualty in 2020, it will return for 2021. Instead of you coming to see them Brian Cadd, Leo Sayer, John Paul Young, Kate Ceberano, Wendy Matthews, Vika & Linda, Kate Ceberano and Deborah Conway & Willy Zygier take you into their homes for some intimate performances of their greatest hits.
Brian Cadd lives in upstate New York.
Brian sings:
A Little Ray Of Sunshine
Everybody’s Leaving
Don’t You Know Its Magic
From her home in Melbourne, Kate Ceberano sings:
You’ve Always Got The Blues
Flame Trees
Brave
From his home studio from the Southern Highlands of New South Wales, Leo Sayer sings:
More Than I Can Say
The Show Must Go On
Long Tall Glasses
Deborah Conway and Willy Zygier perform from Melbourne:
Alive and Kicking
Release Me
Serpent’s Tooth
Joe Camilleri from somewhere mysterious in the state of Victoria sings:
Harley and Rose
Hold On To Me
John Paul Young from Sydney sings:
Love Is In The Air
Yesterday’s Hero
Vika and Linda in Melbourne perform:
Never Let Me Go
Blue Bayou
Wendy Matthews from deepest, darkest New South Wales:
The Day You Went Away
I Don’t Want To Be With Anyone But You
Apia and Premier Artists wish to advise that due to the current COVID-19 situation and subsequent government restrictions the Apia Good Times Tour 2020 will be rescheduled to May/June 2021.
Existing ticket holders will be contacted directly by the relevant show’s authorised ticketing agency regarding the date change. Tickets can be transferred to the new concert date in your location for the 2021 tour.
Alternatively, a refund option will be available should the date not suit.
Apia, Premier Artists and the Good Times Artists sincerely apologise to any ticket holders affected by the rescheduling and would like to thank fans for their understanding and support in these unprecedented circumstances.
We look forward to seeing you on the Apia Good Times Tour in 2021.
For more details head to https://apiagoodtimes.com.au/#/
