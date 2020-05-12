 The Apia Good Times 2020 Line-up Bring You The Show From Their Homes - Noise11.com
Brian Cadd APIA Good Times Tour 2015

Brian Cadd APIA Good Times Tour 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Apia Good Times 2020 Line-up Bring You The Show From Their Homes

by Paul Cashmere on May 12, 2020

in News

While the Apia Good Times tour is a coronavirus casualty in 2020, it will return for 2021. Instead of you coming to see them Brian Cadd, Leo Sayer, John Paul Young, Kate Ceberano, Wendy Matthews, Vika & Linda, Kate Ceberano and Deborah Conway & Willy Zygier take you into their homes for some intimate performances of their greatest hits.

Brian Cadd lives in upstate New York.

Brian sings:

A Little Ray Of Sunshine
Everybody’s Leaving
Don’t You Know Its Magic

From her home in Melbourne, Kate Ceberano sings:

You’ve Always Got The Blues
Flame Trees
Brave

From his home studio from the Southern Highlands of New South Wales, Leo Sayer sings:

More Than I Can Say
The Show Must Go On
Long Tall Glasses

Deborah Conway and Willy Zygier perform from Melbourne:

Alive and Kicking
Release Me
Serpent’s Tooth

Joe Camilleri from somewhere mysterious in the state of Victoria sings:

Harley and Rose
Hold On To Me

John Paul Young from Sydney sings:

Love Is In The Air
Yesterday’s Hero

Vika and Linda in Melbourne perform:

Never Let Me Go
Blue Bayou

Wendy Matthews from deepest, darkest New South Wales:

The Day You Went Away
I Don’t Want To Be With Anyone But You

Apia and Premier Artists wish to advise that due to the current COVID-19 situation and subsequent government restrictions the Apia Good Times Tour 2020 will be rescheduled to May/June 2021.

Existing ticket holders will be contacted directly by the relevant show’s authorised ticketing agency regarding the date change. Tickets can be transferred to the new concert date in your location for the 2021 tour.

Alternatively, a refund option will be available should the date not suit.

Apia, Premier Artists and the Good Times Artists sincerely apologise to any ticket holders affected by the rescheduling and would like to thank fans for their understanding and support in these unprecedented circumstances.

We look forward to seeing you on the Apia Good Times Tour in 2021.

For more details head to https://apiagoodtimes.com.au/#/

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Kate Ceberano Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens Jon Stevens Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Brian Cadd APIA Good Times Tour 2015
Apia Good Times Tour Reveals Its Biggest Line-up Ever

The Apia Good Time Tour is back for 2020 with Brian Cadd, Deborah Conway, Joe Camilleri, John Paul Young, Kate Ceberano, Leo Sayer, Vika & Linda Bull and Wendy Matthews.

February 10, 2020
Brian Cadd APIA Good Times Tour 2015
APIA Is The Good Times Had By All #REVIEW

Hey kiddies, once upon a time people became stars because of raw talent. The APIA Good Times is an annual reminder that talent once overruled celebrity. 2018’s slap in the face with the credibility stick featured legends Russell Morris, Brian Cadd, Leo Sayer, John Paul Young and Marcia Hines.

May 27, 2018
APIA Good Times 2016, music news, noise11.com
Jon Stevens, Kate Ceberano, Daryl Braithwaite and John Paul Young Set For APIA Good Times 2016

Jon Stevens, Kate Ceberano, Daryl Braithwaite and John Paul Young will star in the 2016 edition of the APIA Good Times tour.

January 28, 2016