The Australian Festival Industry Conference Is Back And Bigger Than Ever

The Australian Festival Industry Conference (AFIC) is back in 2020 for three days of festival management workshops.

The conference will take place in Melbourne from Tuesday 22 to Thursday 24 September, with a final program yet to be announced.

It is expected the conference will cover ’emergency management’ and ‘fire safety’ – a hot topic in Australian festivals this year with a number of prominent events suffering last-minute cancellations.

Conference founder and event director Carlina Ericson said in a statement that “the economic value that festival tourism contributes to metropolitan and regional communities (such as those on the NSW South Coast and in Victoria) is not to be underestimated, and the impact [of the cancellations] will be substantial.

“Additionally, we’ve seen a number of Councils over New Year’s Eve, such as Sydney and Adelaide reconsider the running of their fireworks displays, while other destinations and events such as Port Macquarie-Hastings Council and ‘NYE in the Park’ completely cancel their displays as a safety precaution.

“This obviously raises an important issue that is critical to the successful planning of any festival and will, therefore, be a key topic of this year’s conference.”

For registration details, head on over to australianfestivalconference.com.au.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments