 The Australian Festival Industry Conference Is Back And Bigger Than Ever - Noise11.com
Australian Festival Conference

Australian Festival Conference

The Australian Festival Industry Conference Is Back And Bigger Than Ever

by Tim Cashmere on January 13, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

The Australian Festival Industry Conference (AFIC) is back in 2020 for three days of festival management workshops.

The conference will take place in Melbourne from Tuesday 22 to Thursday 24 September, with a final program yet to be announced.

It is expected the conference will cover ’emergency management’ and ‘fire safety’ – a hot topic in Australian festivals this year with a number of prominent events suffering last-minute cancellations.

Conference founder and event director Carlina Ericson said in a statement that “the economic value that festival tourism contributes to metropolitan and regional communities (such as those on the NSW South Coast and in Victoria) is not to be underestimated, and the impact [of the cancellations] will be substantial.

“Additionally, we’ve seen a number of Councils over New Year’s Eve, such as Sydney and Adelaide reconsider the running of their fireworks displays, while other destinations and events such as Port Macquarie-Hastings Council and ‘NYE in the Park’ completely cancel their displays as a safety precaution.

“This obviously raises an important issue that is critical to the successful planning of any festival and will, therefore, be a key topic of this year’s conference.”

For registration details, head on over to australianfestivalconference.com.au.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Gordi
LISTEN: Gordi Releases Song For Bushfire Relief

Country New South Wales muso Gordi has released a song in support of the NSW Rural Fire Service.

2 hours ago
9 To 5 musical
Dolly Parton’s 9 To 5 Musical Is Coming To Melbourne

Dolly Parton’s ‘9 To 5 The Musical’ will head to Melbourne in July following its Sydney season.

5 hours ago
Alice Cooper at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 20 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Celeste Barber to Host Fire Fight Australia with Alice Cooper, Queen, kd lang, Olivia Newton-John and more

Queen + Adam Lambert, Alice Cooper, Olivia Newton-John and kd lang will join Australia’s Amy Shark, Baker Boy, Conrad Sewell, Daryl Braithwaite, Delta Goodrem, Grinspoon, Guy Sebastian, Hilltop Hoods, Icehouse, Illy, Jessica Mauboy, John Farnham, Lee Kernaghan, Peking Duk, Pete Murray, Tina Arena and William Barton for Fire Fight Australia.

6 hours ago
Barry Palmer and Mark Seymour of Hunters and Collectors at Red Hot Summer Bendigo photo by Noise11
Ballarat Gives Red Hot Summer Its 17th Sellout for 2020

Ballarat has become the 17th Red Hot Summer show for 2020 to sell-out. Ballarat has just clocked up the latest best seller for Duane McDonald.

20 hours ago
Cold Chisel's Ian Moss and Jimmy Barnes at Mt Duneed Winery 11 Jan 2020
Cold Chisel Prove Again Gettin The Band Back Together Was A Great Idea

Imagine 20,000 Australians singing along to every word of ‘Choir Girl’ or ‘Flame Trees’. Yeah, not that unusual right. But what about ‘Getting’ The Band Back Together’, a new song from the new Cold Chisel album. Now that was a surprise.

1 day ago
Michael Gudinski. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Michael Gudinski Reveals More About Sound Relief Bushfire Concert

Michael Gudinski has revealed more details of the upcoming bushfire benefit Sound Relief.

3 days ago
Cold Chisel photo by Daniel Boud
Cold Chisel Donate 6 Figure Sum To Bushfire Appeal

Cold Chisel are the latest members of the music community to contribute to the Bushfire appeal with a six-figure sum.

3 days ago