The Avalanches Postpone US Tour - Noise11.com

The Avalanches have postponed their upcoming US tour.

The Avalanches US tour was due to start in February 2022 in Washington. The tour has been rescheduled for September and October 2022.

Postponed dates are:

02-17 Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club

02-18 New York, NY – Terminal 5

02-19 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

02-20 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

02-22 Toronto, Ontario – Phoenix Concert Theatre

02-23 Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre

02-24 Chicago, IL – Metro

02-25 Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theatre

02-27 Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre

03-01 Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore Ballroom

03-02 Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

03-03 Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre

03-06 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

In a statement The Avalanches announced,

We’re sorry to announce that due to ongoing personal health issues, our upcoming US tour has been postponed to September/October 2022. It’s not a decision we’ve taken lightly, and are so sorry to have to make it. We want to thank each and every one of you who bought tickets and who have supported We Will Always Love You. We thank you so much for your understanding and apologise for the inconvenience. We can’t wait to see you in the US in September and October. All currently held ticket will be honored on the new dates. Your point of purchase will be in touch directly regarding these and with details for refund availability. Limited tickets for some of these shows are still available via link in bio / stories. More 2022 US / European dates coming shortly. Robbie and Tony x

