The Avalanches Postpone US Tour - Noise11.com

The Avalanches have postponed their upcoming US tour.
The Avalanches US tour was due to start in February 2022 in Washington. The tour has been rescheduled for September and October 2022.
Postponed dates are:
02-17 Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club
02-18 New York, NY – Terminal 5
02-19 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts
02-20 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
02-22 Toronto, Ontario – Phoenix Concert Theatre
02-23 Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre
02-24 Chicago, IL – Metro
02-25 Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theatre
02-27 Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre
03-01 Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore Ballroom
03-02 Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
03-03 Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre
03-06 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
In a statement The Avalanches announced,
We’re sorry to announce that due to ongoing personal health issues, our upcoming US tour has been postponed to September/October 2022. It’s not a decision we’ve taken lightly, and are so sorry to have to make it.
We want to thank each and every one of you who bought tickets and who have supported We Will Always Love You. We thank you so much for your understanding and apologise for the inconvenience. We can’t wait to see you in the US in September and October.
All currently held ticket will be honored on the new dates. Your point of purchase will be in touch directly regarding these and with details for refund availability.
Limited tickets for some of these shows are still available via link in bio / stories.
More 2022 US / European dates coming shortly.
Robbie and Tony x
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook