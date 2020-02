The Avalanches have released their first new music since 2016. Check out ‘We Will Always Love You’.

The Avalanches last song was ‘Subways’ from their second album Wildflower.

‘Wildflower’ came 16 years after the first ‘Since I Left You’, the first album for The Avalanches.

