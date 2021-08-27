The Beatles Debut Three Tracks Ahead Of ‘Let It Be’ Expanded Box Set - Noise11.com

The Beatles have previewed three tracks from the upcoming ‘Let It Be’ box set ahead of its October release.

The three tracks, ‘Let It Be’ (2021 Mix), ‘Don’t Let Me Down’ (first rooftop performance) and ‘For You Blue’ ‘Glyn Johns mix) have debuted ahead of the full edition on October 15.

The ‘Let It Be’ box is one of three major Beatles events over coming months. The box set coincides with the publication of the ‘Get Back’ book. Both precede the release of the Peter Jackson 6 hour ‘Get Back’ documentary coming to Disney+ in December.

Here is the official media release from Apple Records:

The Let It Be album has been newly mixed by producer Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell in stereo, 5.1 surround DTS, and Dolby Atmos. The album’s sweeping new Special Edition follows the universally acclaimed remixed and expanded anniversary editions of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (2017), The BEATLES (‘White Album’) (2018), and Abbey Road (2019). All the new Let It Be releases feature the new stereo mix of the album as guided by the original “reproduced for disc” version by Phil Spector and sourced directly from the original session and rooftop performance eight-track tapes. The physical and digital Super Deluxe collections also feature 27 previously unreleased session recordings, a four-track Let It Be EP, and the never before released 14-track Get Back stereo LP mix compiled by engineer Glyn Johns in May 1969.

On January 2, 1969, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr kickstarted the new year together on a cavernous soundstage at Twickenham Film Studios in London. The Beatles jumped into rehearsals for a project envisioned to get them back to where they once belonged: onstage. For 21 days, cameras and tape recorders documented almost every moment: first at Twickenham and then at The Beatles’ own Apple Studio, where Billy Preston joined them on keyboards. Together they rehearsed brand new originals and jammed on older songs, all captured live and unvarnished.

On January 30, the cameras and recorders were rolling as The Beatles, with Preston, staged what was to be their final concert on the chilly rooftop of their Savile Row Apple Corps headquarters before a small assembly of family and friends, and any others who were within wind-carried range of their amps. The midday performance brought London’s West End to a halt as necks craned skyward from the streets and the windows of neighboring buildings were flung open for better vantage. A flurry of noise complaints drew police officers to the rooftop, shutting the concert down after 42 minutes.

Work to compile an album to be called “Get Back” was carried out in April and May by Glyn Johns, who, for his version, included false starts, banter between songs, early takes rather than later, more polished performances, and even “I’ve Got A Feeling” falling apart with John explaining, “I cocked it up trying to get loud.” The Beatles, however, decided to shelve the project’s copious tapes, film reels, and photos, in order to record and release their LP masterpiece, Abbey Road. Drawn from the tapes made in January 1969, plus some sessions which preceded and followed those recordings, The Beatles’ final album, Let It Be, was eventually issued on May 8, 1970 (May 18 in the U.S.) to accompany the release of the Let It Be film.

The sessions that brought about the Let It Be album and film represent the only time in The Beatles’ career that they were documented at such great length while creating music in the studio. More than 60 hours of unreleased film footage, more than 150 hours of unreleased audio recordings, and hundreds of unpublished photographs have been newly explored and meticulously restored for three complementary and definitive Beatles releases this fall: a feast for the senses spanning the entire archival treasure. The new Let It Be Special Edition is joined by “The Beatles: Get Back”, the hotly-anticipated documentary series directed by three-time Oscar®-winning filmmaker Peter Jackson, and a beautiful new hardcover book also titled The Beatles: Get Back. The raw sources explored for the new projects have revealed that a more joyous, benevolent spirit imbued the sessions than was conveyed in the 1970 Let It Be film’s 80 minutes.

“I had always thought the original film Let It Be was pretty sad as it dealt with the break-up of our band, but the new film shows the camaraderie and love the four of us had between us,” writes Paul McCartney in his foreword for the Let It Be Special Edition book. “It also shows the wonderful times we had together, and combined with the newly remastered Let It Be album, stands as a powerful reminder of this time. It’s how I want to remember The Beatles.”

Let It Be Special Edition (Super Deluxe): 57 tracks

* 5CD + 1Blu-ray (album’s new stereo mix in hi-res 96kHz/24-bit; new 5.1 surround DTS and Dolby Atmos album mixes) with 105-page hardbound book in a 10” by 12” die-cut slipcase

* 180-gram, half-speed mastered vinyl 4LP + 45rpm 12-inch vinylEP with 105-page hardbound book in a 12.5” by 12.5” die-cut slipcase

* Digital Audio Collection (stereo + album mixes in hi res 96kHz/24-bit / Dolby Atmos)

• Let It Be (new stereo mix of original album): 12 tracks

• Previously unreleased outtakes, studio jams, rehearsals: 27 tracks

• Previously unreleased 1969 Get Back LP mix by Glyn Johns, newly mastered: 14 tracks

• Let It Be EP: 4 tracks

o Glyn Johns’ unreleased 1970 mixes: “Across The Universe” and “I Me Mine”

o Giles Martin & Sam Okell’s new stereo mixes: “Don’t Let Me Down” & “Let It Be” singles

The Super Deluxe CD and vinyl collections’ beautiful bookfeatures Paul McCartney’s foreword; an introduction by Giles Martin; a remembrance by Glyn Johns; insightful chapters and detailed track notes by Beatles historian, author, and radio producer Kevin Howlett; and an essay by journalist and author John Harris exploring the sessions’ myths vs. their reality. The book is illustrated, scrapbook style, with rare and previously unpublished photos by Ethan A. Russell and Linda McCartney, as well as never before published images of handwritten lyrics, session notes, sketches, Beatles correspondence, tape boxes, film frames, and more.

Let It Be Special Edition (Deluxe): 26 tracks

* 2CD in digipak with a 40-page booklet abridged from the Super Deluxe book

• Let It Be (new stereo mix of original album): 12 tracks

• Previously unreleased outtakes, studio jams, rehearsals: 13 tracks

• Previously unreleased 1970 mix for “Across The Universe”

Let It Be Special Edition (Standard): 12 tracks

* 1CD in digipak (new stereo mix of original album)

* Digital (album’s new mixes in stereo + hi res 96kHz/24-bit / Dolby Atmos)

* 180-gram half-speed mastered 1LP vinyl (new stereo mix of original album)

* Limited Edition picture disc 1LP vinyl illustrated with the album art (new stereo mix of original album)

When The Beatles arrived at Twickenham in January 1969, their self-titled album (AKA ‘The White Album’) was still topping charts around the world following its November 1968 release. They had an ambitious plan in mind for a project that would include a stage performance for a “TV spectacular” and a live album. Michael Lindsay-Hogg was hired to direct the concert and document the rehearsals with unfettered “fly-on-the-wall” filming and mono audio recording on two camera-linked Nagra reel-to-reel tape machines. Ethan A. Russell was brought in for exclusive all-access photography. Beatles producer George Martin and engineer Glyn Johns supervised the sound. Johns remembers, “Paul told me he had this idea to do a live concert and he wanted me to engineer it, because I had a reasonably good track record of making live albums.” Impressed by the band’s day-to-day progress with their slate of new songs, Martin later recalled, “It was a great idea, which I thought was well worth working on. A live album of new material. Most people who did a live album would be rehashing old stuff.” After 10 days on the soundstage, The Beatles and the film crew later moved to the band’s more intimate and cozy Apple Studio. There, Johns manned the controls of borrowed equipment from The Beatles’ old stomping ground, Abbey Road Studios, to record on eight-track tape. Billy Preston was invited to play keyboards with the band at Apple, lifting the sessions with his boundless talent and buoyant bonhomie.

In April 1969, The Beatles rush-released their worldwide number one single “Get Back”/“Don’t Let Me Down”. Promoted as “The Beatles as nature intended” and “as live as can be, in this electronic age,” both sides of the disc were credited to “The Beatles with Billy Preston”. “The greatest surprise was when the record came out,” Preston remembered in 2002. “They didn’t tell me they were going to put my name on it! The guys were really kind to me.” The “Let It Be” single produced by George Martin, released March 6, 1970, is different from the album version “reproduced” by Phil Spector. Exemplifying Spector’s signature Wall of Sound production style on the Let It Be album is his orchestral overdub on “The Long and Winding Road”, which became The Beatles’ 20th U.S. number one single.

Directed by Peter Jackson (“The Lord of the Rings” trilogy, “They Shall Not Grow Old”), “The Beatles: Get Back” takes audiences back in time to the band’s intimate recording sessions during a pivotal moment in music history. Because of the wealth of tremendous footage Jackson has reviewed, which he has spent the past three years restoring and editing, “The Beatles: Get Back” will be presented as three separate episodes. Each episode is approximately two hours in length, rolling out over three days, November 25, 26 and 27, 2021, exclusively on Disney+.

The documentary series showcases the warmth, camaraderie and creative genius that defined the legacy of the iconic foursome, compiled from over 60 hours of unseen footage shot in January 1969 (by Michael Lindsay-Hogg) and more than 150 hours of unheard audio, all of which has been brilliantly restored. Jackson is the only person in 50 years to have been given access to these private film archives. “The Beatles: Get Back” is the story of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr as they plan their first live show in over two years, capturing the writing and rehearsing of 14 new songs, originally intended for release on an accompanying live album. The documentary features – for the first time in its entirety – The Beatles’ last live performance as a group, the unforgettable rooftop concert on London’s Savile Row, as well as other songs and classic compositions featured on the band’s final two albums, Abbey Road and Let It Be. The music in the series is also newly mixed by Giles Martin (“Rocketman”) and Sam Okell (“Yesterday”).

Ahead of the series’ debut, Apple Corps Ltd./Callaway Arts & Entertainment will release The Beatles: Get Back book worldwide on October 12. Available in English and nine international language editions, The Beatles: Get Back is the first official standalone book to be released by The Beatles since international bestseller The Beatles Anthology. Beautifully designed and produced, the 240-page hardcover complements the “Get Back” documentary series and Let It Be Special Edition with transcriptions of many of The Beatles’ recorded conversations from the three weeks of rehearsals and sessions and hundreds of exclusive, never-before-published images, including photos by Ethan A. Russell and Linda McCartney. The Beatles: Get Back begins with a foreword written by Peter Jackson and an introduction by Hanif Kureishi. The book’s texts are edited by John Harris. Preorder The Beatles: Get Back by The Beatles: https://lnk.to/thebeatlesgetbackbook

Tonight in Las Vegas, The Beatles™ LOVE™ by Cirque du Soleilmakes its grand return to The Mirage Hotel & Casino. Celebrating its 15th anniversary, the world-renowned show brings a burst of color to the Las Vegas Strip as a cast of 70 artists celebrates the music of The Beatles with aerial acrobatics, vibrant visuals and high energy choreography on a 360-degree stage. Since opening to rave reviews on June 30, 2006, LOVE has performed to more than 10 million audience members.

LET IT BE SPECIAL EDITION

Tracklists

SUPER DELUXE [5CD+1Blu-ray + 105-page hardbound book in slipcase | digital audio collection]

CD1: Let It Be (new stereo mix of original album)

1: Two Of Us

2: Dig A Pony

3: Across The Universe

4: I Me Mine

5: Dig It

6: Let It Be

7: Maggie Mae

8: I’ve Got A Feeling

9: One After 909

10: The Long And Winding Road

11: For You Blue

12: Get Back

CD2: Get Back – Apple Sessions

1: Morning Camera (Speech – mono) / Two Of Us (Take 4)

2: Maggie Mae / Fancy My Chances With You (Mono)

3: Can You Dig It?

4: I Don’t Know Why I’m Moaning (Speech – mono)

5: For You Blue (Take 4)

6: Let It Be / Please Please Me / Let It Be (Take 10)

7: I’ve Got A Feeling (Take 10)

8: Dig A Pony (Take 14)

9: Get Back (Take 19)

10: Like Making An Album? (Speech)

11: One After 909 (Take 3)

12: Don’t Let Me Down (First rooftop performance)

13: The Long And Winding Road (Take 19)

14: Wake Up Little Susie / I Me Mine (Take 11)

CD3: Get Back – Rehearsals and Apple Jams

1: On The Day Shift Now (Speech – mono) / All Things Must Pass (Rehearsals – mono)

2: Concentrate On The Sound (mono)

3: Gimme Some Truth (Rehearsal – mono)

4: I Me Mine (Rehearsal – mono)

5: She Came In Through The Bathroom Window (Rehearsal)

6: Polythene Pam (Rehearsal – mono)

7: Octopus’s Garden (Rehearsal – mono)

8: Oh! Darling (Jam)

9: Get Back (Take 8)

10: The Walk (Jam)

11: Without A Song (Jam) – Billy Preston with John and Ringo

12: Something (Rehearsal – mono)

13: Let It Be (Take 28)

CD4: Get Back LP – 1969 Glyn Johns Mix

1: One After 909

2: I’m Ready (aka Rocker) / Save The Last Dance For Me / Don’t Let Me Down

3: Don’t Let Me Down

4: Dig A Pony

5: I’ve Got A Feeling

6: Get Back

7: For You Blue

8: Teddy Boy

9: Two Of Us

10: Maggie Mae

11: Dig It

12: Let It Be

13: The Long And Winding Road

14: Get Back (Reprise)

CD5: Let It Be EP

1: Across The Universe (unreleased Glyn Johns 1970 mix)

2: I Me Mine (unreleased Glyn Johns 1970 mix)

3: Don’t Let Me Down (new mix of original single version)

4: Let It Be (new mix of original single version)

Blu-ray: Let It Be Special Edition audio mixes

Dolby Atmos

96kHz/24-bit DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

96kHz/24-bit High Res Stereo (2019 Stereo Mix)

SUPER DELUXE VINYL [limited edition 4LP+12-inch EP + 105-page hardbound book in slipcase]

LP One: Let It Be (new stereo mix of original album)

Side 1

1: Two Of Us

2: Dig A Pony

3: Across The Universe

4: I Me Mine

5: Dig It

6: Let It Be

7: Maggie Mae

Side 2

1: I’ve Got A Feeling

2: One After 909

3: The Long And Winding Road

4: For You Blue

5: Get Back

LP Two: Get Back – Apple Sessions

Side 1

1: Morning Camera (Speech – mono) / Two Of Us (Take 4)

2: Maggie Mae / Fancy My Chances With You (Mono)

3: Can You Dig It?

4: Don’t Know Why I’m Moaning (Speech – mono)

5: For You Blue (Take 4)

6: Let It Be / Please Please Me / Let It Be (Take 10)

7: I’ve Got A Feeling (Take 10)

Side 2

1: Dig A Pony (Take 14)

2: Get Back (Take 19)

3: Like Making An Album? (Speech)

4: One After 909 (Take 3)

5: Don’t Let Me Down (First rooftop performance)

6: The Long And Winding Road (Take 19)

7: Wake Up Little Susie / I Me Mine (Take 11)

LP Three: Get Back – Rehearsals and Apple Jams

Side 1

1: On The Day Shift Now (Speech – mono) / All Things Must Pass (Rehearsals – mono)

2: Concentrate On The Sound (mono)

3: Gimme Some Truth (Rehearsal – mono)

4: I Me Mine (Rehearsal – mono)

5: She Came In Through The Bathroom Window (Rehearsal)

6: Polythene Pam (Rehearsal – mono)

7: Octopus’s Garden (Rehearsal – mono)

Side 2

1: Oh! Darling (Jam)

2: Get Back (Take 8)

3: The Walk (Jam)

4: Without A Song (Jam) – Billy Preston with John and Ringo

5: Something (Rehearsal – mono)

6: Let It Be (Take 28)

LP Four: Get Back LP – 1969 Glyn Johns Mix

Side 1

1: One After 909

2: I’m Ready (aka Rocker) / Save The Last Dance For Me / Don’t Let Me Down

3: Don’t Let Me Down

4: Dig A Pony

5: I’ve Got A Feeling

6: Get Back

Side 2

1: For You Blue

2: Teddy Boy

3: Two Of Us

4: Maggie Mae

5: Dig It

6: Let It Be

7: The Long And Winding Road

8: Get Back (Reprise)

12-Inch Let It Be EP

Side 1

1: Across The Universe (unreleased Glyn Johns 1970 mix)

2: I Me Mine (unreleased Glyn Johns 1970 mix)

Side 2

1: Don’t Let Me Down (new mix of original single version)

2: Let It Be (new mix of original single version)

DELUXE [2CD in digipak with 40-page booklet]

CD 1: Let It Be (new stereo mix of original album)

CD 2: Outtake Highlights

1: Morning Camera (Speech – mono) / Two Of Us (Take 4)

2: Maggie Mae / Fancy My Chances With You (Mono)

3: For You Blue (Take 4)

4: Let It Be / Please Please Me / Let It Be (Take 10)

5: The Walk (Jam)

6: I’ve Got A Feeling (Take 10)

7: Dig A Pony (Take 14)

8: Get Back (Take 8)

9: Like Making An Album? (Speech)

10: One After 909 (Take 3)

11: Don’t Let Me Down (First rooftop performance)

12: The Long And Winding Road (Take 19)

13: Wake Up Little Susie / I Me Mine (Take 11)

14: Across The Universe (unreleased Glyn Johns 1970 mix)

STANDARD [1CD | digital | 1LP vinyl | limited edition 1LP picture disc vinyl]

Let It Be (new stereo mix of original album)

