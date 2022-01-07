The Beatles DVD Of Get Back By Peter Jackson Is A Disappointment - Noise11.com

Peter Jackson’s The Beatles’ Get Back will be released on DVD and Blu-Ray 28 February and it is going to disappoint.

Beatles fans have been expected an extended edition of the Disney+ documentary but instead will get just the Disney+ documentary over three discs. There are no bonus features and there is no bonus addition of the original Let It Be movie. It is a disappointment.

Disc 1 – The band gathers at Twickenham Film Studios to rehearse for a concert.

Disc 2 – Rehearsals continue at Apple Studios and the mood lifts.

Disc 3 – The Beatles perform on the roof of the Apple Offices

The Beatles: Get Back is issued on blu-ray and DVD on 28 February 2022.

