The Beatles DVD Of Get Back By Peter Jackson Is A Disappointment - Noise11.com

Peter Jackson’s The Beatles’ Get Back will be released on DVD and Blu-Ray 28 February and it is going to disappoint.
Beatles fans have been expected an extended edition of the Disney+ documentary but instead will get just the Disney+ documentary over three discs. There are no bonus features and there is no bonus addition of the original Let It Be movie. It is a disappointment.
Disc 1 – The band gathers at Twickenham Film Studios to rehearse for a concert.
Disc 2 – Rehearsals continue at Apple Studios and the mood lifts.
Disc 3 – The Beatles perform on the roof of the Apple Offices
The Beatles: Get Back is issued on blu-ray and DVD on 28 February 2022.
