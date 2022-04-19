The Beatles ‘Get Back’ DVD Has Been Delayed Indefinitely - Noise11.com

The Beatles ‘Get Back’ documentary ‘Get Back’ by Peter Jackson is officially canned … at least for now.

Australian retailers (and we assume retailers also in the rest of the world) received the following notification today.

We have just been informed by Disney that the below title has been delayed indefinitely, due to authoring challenges: 162580 – BLR The Beatles: Get Back Our order with Disney has been cancelled and we are instructed to re-order once a new date is set.

We recommend you do the same via your All Interactive Distribution login. We will endeavour to update you, once we have confirmation on the new release date.

‘Get Back’ is still streaming on Disney+. It was announced on January 7, 2022 that “Get Back’ would be made available on DVD/Blu-Ray on 28 February.

On February 3, it was announced that the title would be delayed but no new release information was given.

The DVD release was a disappointment for fans expecting an expanded edition with extra footage not use in the Disney+ stream. Instead, it was exactly the Disney+ stream.

Disc 1 – The band gathers at Twickenham Film Studios to rehearse for a concert.

Disc 2 – Rehearsals continue at Apple Studios and the mood lifts.

Disc 3 – The Beatles perform on the roof of the Apple Offices

The release of the Disney+ streaming edition of ‘Get Back’ coincided with the 50th anniversary box set of The Beatles ‘Let It Be’ album, made during the sessions.

The box also lacked the impact for the fat superior previous Beatles reissues of ‘Sgt Pepper’, ‘The Beatles’ (White Album) and ‘Abbey Road’. ‘Let It Be’ failed to include a lot of the addition tracks we heard in the ‘Get Back’ documentary, like ‘Commonwealth’, a scatching Paul statement about the British Government at the time (“the Commonwealth is much too common for me”) and an early version of Paul’s ‘The Backseat of My Car’, later found on his solo RAM.

