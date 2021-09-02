The Blues Train Is The Latest Victim of #Gladyscluster - Noise11.com

Victoria’s beloved The Blues Train has fallen victim to the #Gladyscluster. All shows for the remainder of 2021 have been cancelled.

Here is the statement from Hugo from The Blues Train team.

With a heavy heart, we are emailing you to inform you that due to the escalating situation of the COVID-19 Delta virus variant in Victoria, we have made the difficult decision to cancel our 2021 Shows, including all October, November and December shows.

The Blues Train has always prided itself on putting the health & safety of its guests, staff, contractors and musicians first and foremost. In addition, a lack of Government ongoing support for event-based businesses means that insurance is unavailable to cover the costs of last-minute cancellations. With this in mind, we’ve decided that it’s impossible for us to run any of our 2021 shows.

Words cannot describe the devastation that this decision has caused us.

Over the last 500+ days, we’ve exhausted all ongoing Government support options. These shows would have seen an injection of funds into the business that would have relaunched the operation of the Train.

Without these funds and a lack of ongoing Government support for our industry, we find ourselves, once again, in a dire situation.

While we are staying confident that The Blues Train will return to the tracks in 2022, we are in desperate need of your help to shake, rattle and roll once again. Any donation to our GoFundMe Rescue Campaign would be greatly appreciated.

We have reluctantly made an impassioned plea to all 2021 show ticket holders to donate all or any portion of their Travel Credit for these cancelled shows to our GoFundMe Rescue Campaign to keep our dream of returning to the rails alive.

If you have any questions please email us or call on 1300 885 993.

Take care everyone, and we very much look forward to seeing you all back on the tracks with us as soon as possible.

Hugo & The Blues Train Team.