 The Blues Train Is The Latest Victim of #Gladyscluster - Noise11.com
The Blues Train

The Blues Train Is The Latest Victim of #Gladyscluster

by Paul Cashmere on September 2, 2021

in News,Noise Pro

Victoria’s beloved The Blues Train has fallen victim to the #Gladyscluster. All shows for the remainder of 2021 have been cancelled.

Here is the statement from Hugo from The Blues Train team.

With a heavy heart, we are emailing you to inform you that due to the escalating situation of the COVID-19 Delta virus variant in Victoria, we have made the difficult decision to cancel our 2021 Shows, including all October, November and December shows.

The Blues Train has always prided itself on putting the health & safety of its guests, staff, contractors and musicians first and foremost. In addition, a lack of Government ongoing support for event-based businesses means that insurance is unavailable to cover the costs of last-minute cancellations. With this in mind, we’ve decided that it’s impossible for us to run any of our 2021 shows.

Words cannot describe the devastation that this decision has caused us.

Over the last 500+ days, we’ve exhausted all ongoing Government support options. These shows would have seen an injection of funds into the business that would have relaunched the operation of the Train.

Without these funds and a lack of ongoing Government support for our industry, we find ourselves, once again, in a dire situation.

While we are staying confident that The Blues Train will return to the tracks in 2022, we are in desperate need of your help to shake, rattle and roll once again. Any donation to our GoFundMe Rescue Campaign would be greatly appreciated.

We have reluctantly made an impassioned plea to all 2021 show ticket holders to donate all or any portion of their Travel Credit for these cancelled shows to our GoFundMe Rescue Campaign to keep our dream of returning to the rails alive.

If you have any questions please email us or call on 1300 885 993.

Take care everyone, and we very much look forward to seeing you all back on the tracks with us as soon as possible.

Hugo & The Blues Train Team.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-008 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-011 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-017 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-024 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-033 Andy Warhol Ai Weiwei NGV exhibition-151210-043

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Jimmy Barnes by Ros O'Gorman
Jimmy Barnes Flesh and Blood Tour Cancelled Because of #Gladyscluster

Jimmy Barnes has cancelled the Flesh and Blood tour following the postponed shows no longer being able to go ahead on their new dates.

August 19, 2021