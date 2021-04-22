 The Chemical Brothers Ready To Debut New Music - Noise11.com
The Chemical Brothers, music news, noise11.com

The Chemical Brothers

The Chemical Brothers Ready To Debut New Music

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on April 22, 2021

in News

The Chemical Brothers will return with their new single, ‘The Darkness That You Fear’, this week. The Chemical Brothers have announced the release of their first new material since their 2019 LP ‘No Geography’.

After teasing fans with a preview clip of the track on social media, the ‘Galvanize’ hitmakers confirmed the release date of April 23.

‘No Geography’ was the pair’s first release in four years after their 2015 record ‘Born In The Echoes’.

Meanwhile, the duo previously insisted there’s nowhere more “exciting” to play than Glastonbury.

The Chemical Brothers had a “religious experience” when they saw Orbital perform at the festival in 1994, and after being booked for their 12th appearance in 2019, they insisted they enjoy the gig just as much as they did the first time round.

Ed said: “We both had a religious experience [seeing Orbital]. I still get tingly when I think about it. We wanted to do that.

“It’s still to be the most exciting concert you can play.”

The pair broke records in 2000 by performing in front of what was believed to be the largest crowd in the festival’s history but can barely remember the show, so try now to take in the moments much more.

Tom said: “Early on you think everything’s going to last forever, whereas now you think, realistically, how many more times are we going to get to do this amazing thing? You become more aware of it.”

This summer, The Chemical Brothers are due to play a number of festivals, including Creamfields, Lowlands and TRNSMT.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman
BBC Plan New Britney Spears Documentary

Brand new documentary The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship will drop on BBC iPlayer on Saturday 1 May, with a BBC Two broadcast to follow on Wednesday 5 May at 9pm BST.

13 mins ago
Gang Of Four
Flea, Gary Numan, Tom Morello Honor Andy Gill and Gang Of Four

A tribute to Andy Gill and Gang of Four features appearances from Flea, Gary Numan, Tom Morello, La Roux and a stack more of Andy’s contemporaries.

3 hours ago
Madonna, Rod Laver Arena Rebel Heart Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Madonna Doubles Down On Gun Comments

Madonna has doubled down on her gun control comments, despite upsetting some followers with her efforts to restrict the sale of weapons in the U.S.

2 days ago
Screaming Jets
The Screaming Jets ‘All For One’ Turns 30

The Screaming Jets’ debut album ‘All For One’ celebrates its 30th birthday this week. The album was released on 20 April 1991.

3 days ago
Alanis Morissette
Jagged Little Pill The Musical To Premiere In Sydney

‘Jagged Little Pill The Musical’, the theatre production based on the music of Alanis Morissette, will make its Australian debut in Sydney in September.

3 days ago
Bob Evans photo by Tajette OHalloran
Bob Evans Releases ‘Tomorrowland’, His First Album In Five Years

Bob Evans has released a new album ‘Tomorrowland’, landing five years after his fifth album ‘Car Boot Sale’.

6 days ago
R.Kelly, music news, noise11.com
New Date Set For R. Kelly Trial

Jailed R&B star R Kelly is to be transferred to a New York prison ahead of his sex crimes trial this summer.

7 days ago