The Darkness Rumoured For Australia and New Zealand Tour Announcement - Noise11.com

The Darkness may finally get to perform songs from the last album ‘Motorheart’ in Australia and New Zealand soon.

‘Motorheart’, the seventh album for The Darkness, was released in November 2021. We are expecting an Australia and New Zealand tour announcement possibly even this week.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

