The Darkness Rumoured For Australia and New Zealand Tour Announcement - Noise11.com

The Darkness may finally get to perform songs from the last album ‘Motorheart’ in Australia and New Zealand soon.
‘Motorheart’, the seventh album for The Darkness, was released in November 2021. We are expecting an Australia and New Zealand tour announcement possibly even this week.
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook