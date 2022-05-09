 The Darkness Rumoured For Australia and New Zealand Tour Announcement - Noise11.com
The Darkness: Photo Ros O'Gorman

The Darkness: Photo Ros O'Gorman

The Darkness Rumoured For Australia and New Zealand Tour Announcement

by Paul Cashmere on May 9, 2022

in News

The Darkness may finally get to perform songs from the last album ‘Motorheart’ in Australia and New Zealand soon.

‘Motorheart’, the seventh album for The Darkness, was released in November 2021. We are expecting an Australia and New Zealand tour announcement possibly even this week.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Guy Sebastian - Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Judge In Guy Sebastian Fraud Trial Dies Suddenly

New South Wales District Court Judge Peter Zahra has died suddenly just days after beginning the fraud trail of Guy Sebastian against his former manager Titus Day.

5 hours ago
Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
Beyonce Nominated For Daytime Emmy

Beyoncé has been nominated for her first Daytime Emmy Award.

2 days ago
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Tom Cruise Says Lady Gaga Was Also Involved In Top Gun Maverick Movie Score

Tom Cruise has confirmed Lady Gaga helped compose the score for Top Gun: Maverick.

3 days ago
Lady Gaga, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Lady Gaga Has Just Released The First ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Song ‘Hold My Hand’

The first track from the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ soundtrack has just been released. Check out Lady Gaga’s ‘Hold My Hand’.

6 days ago
Avril Lavigne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Avril Lavigne Postpones Canadian Dates Due To Covid

Avril Lavigne has postponed three of her Canadian concerts due to a Covid-19 case.

7 days ago
Hilltop Hoods photo by Ros O'Gorman
Hilltop Hoods To Play Australia’s Arenas

Hilltop Hoods are about to head out on their biggest ever tour, playing arenas all over Australia.

May 2, 2022
The Black Keys
The Black Keys Drop Another Preview of Dropout Boogie with ‘It Ain’t Over’

The latest song for The Black Keys fans is ‘It Ain’t Over’.

April 28, 2022