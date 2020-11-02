 The Day Nile Rogers Recruited Daryl Hall To Sing On An INXS Song - Noise11.com
Andrew Farriss of INXS photo by Ros O'Gorman

Andrew Farriss of INXS photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Day Nile Rogers Recruited Daryl Hall To Sing On An INXS Song

by Paul Cashmere on November 2, 2020

in News

Daryl Hall does backing vocals on the INXS classic ‘Original Sin’ and its all because producer Nile Rodgers didn’t think the song worked with Andrew Farriss, Kirk Pengilly and Michael Hutchence’s BVs.

Andrew Farriss tells Noise11.com, “We had been doing backing vocals, my young brother Jon and Kirk (Pengilly) and Michael (Hutchence). It sounded pretty good to me. Nile came in and said ‘this sounds pretty good guys but we need a little extra something’. We were like ‘oh okay’. He said ‘do you mind if I call someone’ and we said ‘sure’ and then Daryl Hall walks through the door and I’m like ‘WHAT?’. That guy was huge back then. Who does that? And he turned up really quick. It wasn’t like three days later. I’m like ‘Wow’ and the next thing he is singing on ‘Original Sin’. He is an amazing guy, really cool, yeah”.

‘Original Sin’ became a number one song in Australia. It reached no 6 in New Zealand and no 15 in the USA.

The INXS album ‘The Swing’ peaked at no 52 in America. Their next album ‘Listen Like Thieves’ were to no 11 and the 1987’s ‘Kick’ landed them at no 3 in the USA.

Andrew Farriss has gone countrified with his new music. His first solo EP ‘Love Makes The World’ is out now.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Graham Parker photo by Ros O'Gorman, music news, noise11.com
Graham Parker On Punk, New Wave, New Romantics and Paul Young

Graham Parker likes touring the USA because his lower profile means he doesn’t have to play the hits.

4 seconds ago
Phil Collins Not Dead Yet Melbourne photo Noise11.com
Phil Collins Ex-Wife Order To Vacate Mansion

Phil Collins will take back control of his beachfront Miami mansion from ex-wife Orianne Cevey in January, 2021, according to his attorney.

17 hours ago
Bruce Springsteen Letter To You
Australian Charts: Bruce Springsteen ‘Letter To You’ Debuts At No 1

The twentieth studio album for Bruce Springsteen called "Letter to You" debuts at the top of the ARIA Albums Chart this week, becoming his fifth No.1 album in Australia.

23 hours ago
Angus Young AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
AC/DC Tease ‘Demon Fire’ Off ‘PWR/UP’

AC/DC have slipped out another sample of the upcoming ‘PWR/UP’ with 54 seconds of ‘Demon Fire’.

2 days ago
Peter Garrett Midnight Oil 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Midnight Oil and 18 Indigenous Collaborators Deliver The Makarrata Project

Midnight Oil’s ‘The Makarrata Project’ is the first collection of new Midnight Oil songs since 2002. It also features 18 indigenous artists collaborating with the band.

3 days ago
Bruce Springsteen and Max Weinberg at AAMI Park on Thursday 2 February 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Bruce Springsteen Says he Set The Bar To High With Long Shows

Bruce Springsteen - who holds the record for the longest concert ever, with his 2012 Helsinki show lasting for four hours and six minutes - admitted he set the bar too high with his iconic mammoth sets as his fans expect nothing less from him.

4 days ago
Mick Jagger, photo by Ros O'Gorman, the rolling stones, melbourne 2014
Has Mick Jagger Just Teased A New Rolling Stones Song?

Mick Jagger has teased a new song called ‘Pride Before A Fall’. At this stage we don’t know if it’s a new solo song or a new Rolling Stones song.

4 days ago