The Day Nile Rogers Recruited Daryl Hall To Sing On An INXS Song - Noise11.com

Daryl Hall does backing vocals on the INXS classic ‘Original Sin’ and its all because producer Nile Rodgers didn’t think the song worked with Andrew Farriss, Kirk Pengilly and Michael Hutchence’s BVs.

Andrew Farriss tells Noise11.com, “We had been doing backing vocals, my young brother Jon and Kirk (Pengilly) and Michael (Hutchence). It sounded pretty good to me. Nile came in and said ‘this sounds pretty good guys but we need a little extra something’. We were like ‘oh okay’. He said ‘do you mind if I call someone’ and we said ‘sure’ and then Daryl Hall walks through the door and I’m like ‘WHAT?’. That guy was huge back then. Who does that? And he turned up really quick. It wasn’t like three days later. I’m like ‘Wow’ and the next thing he is singing on ‘Original Sin’. He is an amazing guy, really cool, yeah”.

‘Original Sin’ became a number one song in Australia. It reached no 6 in New Zealand and no 15 in the USA.

The INXS album ‘The Swing’ peaked at no 52 in America. Their next album ‘Listen Like Thieves’ were to no 11 and the 1987’s ‘Kick’ landed them at no 3 in the USA.

Andrew Farriss has gone countrified with his new music. His first solo EP ‘Love Makes The World’ is out now.

