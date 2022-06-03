The de la Hoyde Brothers Present their Evolution With The First New Music From The eight five two - Noise11.com

All four de la Hoyde brothers have merged for their latest project The eight five two.

A decade ago Johnathan and Joseph de la Hoyde were half of Sydney indie band Monks of Mellonwah. Add in Nicholas and Timm and individually and sometimes they worked together through electronic D.E.L.. The new track ‘Shiver’ is the start of The eight five two. It is a D.E.L. production.

‘Shiver’ lyrics are by Nicholas de la Hoyde. The music was written by Joseph de la Hoyde, Nicholas de la Hoyde, Timothy de la Hoyde, Johnathon de la Hoyde and Darcy Fergusson. The production credit is D.E.L and is mixed by Joseph de la Hoyde.

The de la Hoyde brothers have a global aspect having grown up in Sydney and Hong Kong. Timm spent time in Tokyo, Nick in Barcelona before they all moved back to Australia.

The eight five two is the new path forward and ‘Shiver’ the first new music for you to hear.

