The Dead Daisies Go Back On Tour - Noise11.com

The Dead Daisies, featuring Australian billionaire David Lowy with guitarist Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio), drummer Tommy Clufetos (Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne, Alice Cooper) and bassist and singer Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Country Communion), will be back touring across America in September.

Lowy formed The Dead Daisies with Jon Stevens in Sydney in 2013. The band has a forever rotating line-up. Over the years member include Darryl Jones (Rolling Stones), Richard Fortus and Dizzy Reed (Guns n Roses and John Corabi (Motley Crue).

This tour comes off the band’s fifth album ‘Holy Ground’, released January 2021.

The Dead Daisies dates are:

SEPTEMBER

10 – The Apollo Theater AC / Rockford, IL

11 – The Forge / Joliet, IL

13 – Piere’s / Fort Wayne, IN

14 – Agora Theater / Cleveland, OH

17 – The Showplace Theater / Buffalo, NY

18 – The Landis / Vineland, NJ

20 – Sony Hall / New York, NY

22 – Elevation 27 / Virginia Beach, VA

24 – Culture Room / Ft. Lauderdale, FL

25 – Jannus Live / St. Petersburg, FL

27 – Pop’s / Sauget, IL

29 – Granada Theater / Dallas, TX

30 – The Rock Box / San Antonio, TX

OCTOBER

02 – Warehouse Live / Houston, TX

03 – Come and Take It Live / Austin, TX

07 – Ramona Mainstage / San Diego, CA

09 – The Vermont / Hollywood, CA

10 – Goldfield Trading Post (Placer) / Roseville, CA

12 – Alberta Rose Theater / Portland, OR

15 – Neptune Theater / Seattle, WA

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments