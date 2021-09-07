 The Doors To Release 50th Anniversary Edition of ‘LA Woman’ - Noise11.com
The Doors LA Woman

The Doors LA Woman

The Doors To Release 50th Anniversary Edition of ‘LA Woman’

by Paul Cashmere on September 7, 2021

in News

The Doors have a 50th anniversary edition of ‘L.A. Woman’ on the way. The new edition has been expanded to three discs. A 40th Anniversary edition had two.

Guitarist Robby Krieger recently told Noise11.com that the 60s were a good time to be around. “It could have been anytime but I’m glad it was the 60s,” Robby says. “It was the favourite part of my life. Some people are born too late, some people are born too early. I think I was born just right.

Watch the Robby Krieger Noise11 interview here:

A previous unreleased version of ‘Riders On The Storm’ (Sunset Sound Demo) has been released ahead of the album.

‘Riders on the Door’ is credited to everybody in the band. Robby Krieger tells Noise11.com,
“One day we were just fooling around and we were playing ‘Ghost Riders In The Sky’. That song is an old song from the 30s, I think. It is more of a cowboy song and The Ventures made it a surf song. We were jamming on that and it gave Jim the idea to go from ‘Ghost Riders In the Sky’ to ‘Riders On The Storm’. It made it pop into his head. If you listen to The Ventures version it has that same low tremolo guitar sound. We all kind of pitched in together and came up with the idea. Normally in The Doors, Jim would write the song or I would write the song but this one we all pitched in together. It just came from that jam session”.

The Doors ‘L.A. Woman’ 50th anniversary edition will be released on 3 December 2021. The original album was released 19 April, 1971.

Disc One: Original Stereo Mix Remastered
1. “The Changeling”
2. “Love Her Madly”
3. “Been Down So Long”
4. “Cars Hiss By My Window”
5. “L.A. Woman”
6. “L’America”
7. “Hyacinth House”
8. “Crawling King Snake”
9. “The WASP (Texas Radio And The Big Beat)”
10. “Riders On The Storm”
Bonus Tracks
11. “Hyacinth House” – Demo
12. “Riders On The Storm” – Sunset Sound Version – Original Demo*

Disc Two: L.A. Woman Sessions, Part 1
1. “The Changeling” *
2. “Love Her Madly” *
3. “Riders On The Storm” *
4. “L.A. Woman” (Part 1) *

Disc Three: L.A. Woman Sessions, Part 2
1. “L.A. Woman” (Part 2) *
2. “She Smells So Nice” *
3. “Rock Me Baby” *
4. “Mr. Mojo Risin’” *
5. “Baby Please Don’t Go” *
6. “L.A. Woman” (Part 3) *
7. “Been Down So Long” *
8. “Get Out Of My Life Woman” *
9. “Crawling King Snake” *
10. “The Bastard Son Of Jimmy & Mama Reed (Cars Hiss By My Window)” *
11. “Been Down So Long” *
12. “Mystery Train” *
13. “The WASP (Texas Radio And The Big Beat)” *

