The Golden Guitar Nominees Have Been Announced - Noise11.com

674 entries across 16 categories have created the shortlist for the 2021 Gold Guitar Awards.

Chair of the CMAA, Dan Biddle said: “On behalf of the board of the Country Music Association of Australia, I congratulate all the nominees announced today. The number and calibre of entries is inspiring and truly showcases the passion, creativity and spirit that Australian country music cherishes. Today’s nominees announcement event has set the scene for what will be an unforgettable awards show in Tamworth in January.”

Leading the nominations is 2020 ARIA Country Album of the Year Award Nominee Fanny Lumsden with seven nominations.

Lumsden’s album Fallow is nominated for ALT COUNTRY ALBUM OF THE YEAR and ALBUM OF THE YEAR. Her song Fierce is nominated for APRA AMCOS SONG OF THE YEAR and APPLE MUSIC SINGLE OF THE YEAR while These Days is up for HERITAGE SONG OF THE YEAR. She is also nominated for CMT VIDEO OF THE YEAR (Mountain Song/This Too Shall Pass) and the coveted FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR.

Other top nominees include The McClymonts and Travis Collins, who are both up for the 2020 ARIA Country Album of the Year and have six nominations apiece.

The McClymonts eceive nominations for CONTEMPORARY COUNTRY ALBUM OF THE YEAR, COUNTRY MUSIC CAPITAL NEWS GROUP OR DUO OF THE YEAR, and ALBUM OF THE YEAR with their 6th studio album Mayhem to Madness. Collins’ is up for CONTEMPORARY ALBUM OF THE YEAR, ALBUM OF THE YEAR, APRA AMCOS SONG OF THE YEAR, CMT VIDEO OF THE YEAR, and APPLE MUSIC SINGLE OF THE YEAR, (Rainy Day), as well as MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR.

Casey Barnes adds four Golden Guitar Award nominations to his 2020 ARIA Country Album of the Year nomination. Barnes‘ album Town of a Million Dreams will vie for CONTEMPORARY COUNTRY ALBUM OF THE YEAR and TOYOTA ALBUM OF THE YEAR. He is also a contender for MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR and VOCAL COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR with Missy Lancaster for their song No Other You.

Allison Forbes’ receives nominations in four categories ALT COUNTRY ALBUM OF THE YEAR, FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR, NEW TALENT OF THE YEAR and BLUEGRASS RECORDING OF THE YEAR with The Weeping Willows (Cold Moon).

The New Graces compete for TRADITIONAL COUNTRY ALBUM OF THE YEAR, HERITAGE SONG OF THE YEAR, COUNTRY MUSIC CAPITAL NEWS GROUP OR DUO OF THE YEAR, and NEW TALENT OF THE YEAR.

Artists with three nominations include Brad Cox, Kristy Cox, Luke O’Shea, and Melody Moko. Dual places go to Adam Brand, The Buckleys, Charlie & Jensen, Jasmine Rae, Shane Nicholson, Warren H Williams and The Weeping Willows.



Single nominations go to Adam Eckersley, Adam Harvey and Lee Kernaghan, Amber Lawrence, Aleyce Simmonds, Kirsty Lee Akers and Diana Corcoran, Cass Hopetoun, Darlinghurst, Dean Perrett, Dianne Lindsay, Graham Rodger, The Howie Brothers, Hurricane Fall, John Williamson, Kevin Bennett, Liam Kennedy-Clark and Gabi Blissett, Michael Carpenter and The Banks Brothers, Michael Fix, Missy Lancaster, Morgan Evans, Pete Denahy, Peter Coad, Rob Hirst and Jay O’Shea, Roo Arcus, Small Town Romance and Anne Kirkpatrick, Tom Curtain with Lee Kernaghan and Sara Storer, The Wolfe Brothers. See below for the full list of nominees in the Awards order.

Tamworth Regional Council and the CMAA will present the 2021 Golden Guitar Awards LIVE on Saturday, 23 January 2021, from Tamworth Region Entertainment and Conference Centre and live-streamed via the ABC with further details to be confirmed.

