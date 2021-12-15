The Hard-Ons Slipped The Sausage In Woy Woy - Noise11.com

The new line-up of The Hard-Ons, featuring You Am I’s Tim Rogers on vocals, played their first live show last Friday in New South Wales under the name Clandestine Sausage.

The Hard-Ons as of 2021 became Tim Rogers, Murray Ruse, Ray Ahn and Peter ‘Blackie’ Black. They released their first Rogers’ album ‘I’m Sorry Sir, This Riff’s Been Taken’ and scored their first real chart hit (no 4, ARIA) in October.

The original Hard-On’s dates back 1984 when they played their first gig at Ultimo in Sydney.

The Hard-Ons have fans in Dave Grohl, Henry Rollins and Jello Biafra. They have been admired by Aussie acts including Magic Dirt, Powderfinger and You Am I, with Rogers first discovering them for his personal edification when he was just a boy, giving it all away.

Last Friday, as Clandestine Sausage, the Hard-Ons took the stage at Woy Woy’s Link and Pin Café. Photographer Mark Fraser said that it was “one of the most exciting live gigs I and everyone there that night have ever experienced. I shit you not… Rogers writhed and wriggled and completely owned that Gabba Gabba Hey stage. The ultimate frontman! A presence that just demands your attention, backed by one of the finest, loudest punk bands in the country. History was made in The Woy tonight!”.

THE HARD-ONS

I’m Sorry Sir, That Riff’s Been Taken

Australian Tour 2022

MARCH

Thu 17 – Southport, Vinnie’s Dive

Fri 18 – Brisbane, The Zoo “Punkfest”

Sat 19 – Eltham, Eltham Hotel

Thu 24 – Sydney, Factory Theatre

Fri 25 – Narrabeen, Narrabeen RSL

Sat 26 – Newcastle, The Cambridge Hotel

Sun 27 – Wollongong, La La La’s

Thu 31 – Canberra, The Basement

APRIL

Sat 2 – Adelaide, Enigma Bar

Thu 7 – Geelong, Barwon Club

Fri 8 – St Kilda, Gershwin Room @ The Espy

Sat 9 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel

