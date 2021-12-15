 The Hard-Ons Slipped The Sausage In Woy Woy - Noise11.com
The Hard-Ons at the Link and Pink Woy Woy photo by Mark Fraser

The Hard-Ons at the Link and Pink Woy Woy photo by Mark Fraser

The Hard-Ons Slipped The Sausage In Woy Woy

by Paul Cashmere on December 15, 2021

in News

The new line-up of The Hard-Ons, featuring You Am I’s Tim Rogers on vocals, played their first live show last Friday in New South Wales under the name Clandestine Sausage.

The Hard-Ons as of 2021 became Tim Rogers, Murray Ruse, Ray Ahn and Peter ‘Blackie’ Black. They released their first Rogers’ album ‘I’m Sorry Sir, This Riff’s Been Taken’ and scored their first real chart hit (no 4, ARIA) in October.

The original Hard-On’s dates back 1984 when they played their first gig at Ultimo in Sydney.

The Hard-Ons have fans in Dave Grohl, Henry Rollins and Jello Biafra. They have been admired by Aussie acts including Magic Dirt, Powderfinger and You Am I, with Rogers first discovering them for his personal edification when he was just a boy, giving it all away.

Last Friday, as Clandestine Sausage, the Hard-Ons took the stage at Woy Woy’s Link and Pin Café. Photographer Mark Fraser said that it was “one of the most exciting live gigs I and everyone there that night have ever experienced. I shit you not… Rogers writhed and wriggled and completely owned that Gabba Gabba Hey stage. The ultimate frontman! A presence that just demands your attention, backed by one of the finest, loudest punk bands in the country. History was made in The Woy tonight!”.

THE HARD-ONS
I’m Sorry Sir, That Riff’s Been Taken
Australian Tour 2022

MARCH
Thu 17 – Southport, Vinnie’s Dive
Fri 18 – Brisbane, The Zoo “Punkfest”
Sat 19 – Eltham, Eltham Hotel

Thu 24 – Sydney, Factory Theatre
Fri 25 – Narrabeen, Narrabeen RSL
Sat 26 – Newcastle, The Cambridge Hotel
Sun 27 – Wollongong, La La La’s
Thu 31 – Canberra, The Basement

APRIL
Sat 2 – Adelaide, Enigma Bar
Thu 7 – Geelong, Barwon Club
Fri 8 – St Kilda, Gershwin Room @ The Espy
Sat 9 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

Tim Rogers Easy Fever Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman You Am I, Photo By Maryanne Window You Am I, Photo By Maryanne Window You Am I, Photo By Maryanne Window You Am I, Photo By Maryanne Window You Am I, Photo By Maryanne Window You Am I, Photo By Maryanne Window You Am I, Photo By Maryanne Window Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Talking Heads Stop Making Sense
Talking Heads Stop Making Sense Added To National Film Registry

Talking Heads live concert film ‘Stop Making Sense’ has been added to the National Film Registry in the USA.

5 seconds ago
Billy Bragg photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Billy Bragg Confirms His Australian Tour With Added Adelaide and Fremantle Dates

Billy Bragg’s Australian tour for 2022 has been confirmed with new dates added for South Australia and Western Australia in Adelaide and Perth.

7 hours ago
James Brown photo by Tim Cashmere
James Brown Estate Sells Music Catalogue for $90 Million

James Brown's music assets have been sold for $90 million (£68 million).

21 hours ago
Nikki Sixx, Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Sixx:AM Have No Plans To Tour

Sixx:A.M. have no current plans to tour or release new music.

2 days ago
David-Bowie-A-Reality-Tour-Concert.-Photo-by-Ros-OGorman
Early Bowie Recording Could Fetch The Big Bucks

An unheard early David Bowie and The Lower Third record is expected to sell for up to £12,000 at auction.

2 days ago
Garth Dennis
Black Uhuru Co-founder Garth Dennis Dead at 72

Garth Dennis, a co-founding member of Jamaican reggae act Black Uhuru, has died at the age of 72.

3 days ago
Sting photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Police Share Christmas Version of ‘Don’t Stand So Close To Me’

A previously unseen music video for The Police’s 1980 UK Number One hit ‘Don’t Stand So Close To Me’ has been unearthed from the band’s archives after 41 years. The video has now been released for Christmas 2021.

5 days ago