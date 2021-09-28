The Kid Laroi Drops Scooter Braun As Manager - Noise11.com

The Kid LAROI is no longer managed by Scooter Braun.

The Kid Laroi – who released the mega-hit with another of the talent agent’s clients, Justin Bieber – has amicably ended his contract with Scooter’s SB Projects, Billboard reports.

LAROI – whose real name is Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard – will now be represented by Adam Leber at Rebel Management.

Meanwhile, The Kid Laroi recently revealed he started working with Justin after the superstar slid into his DMs.

The Kid Laroi admitted he has no idea how Justin first heard of him but was thrilled when the ‘Peaches’ hitmaker reached out to him via Instagram.

He said: “I actually never asked him how he found my shit. He just DM’d me one day on Instagram and was just like, ‘You got the sauce’, and I responded back and was like, ‘Yo, what’s up? I’m a big fan’. He liked my message and that was it from there.

“Two months later he DM’d me again and was like, ‘Hey, what’s your number? I think I have the right song for us. Let me send it to you.’ He sent [‘Unstable’] to me and I was like, ‘This shit’s crazy’, went [and] wrote the verse, sent it back, and that was that.”

LAROI revealed that ‘Stay’ was not planned but he knew it was perfect for Justin.

He said: “I’ve had ‘Stay for about a year now. I was over at my friend Blake’s [Slatkin] house. It was me, Blake, my boy Omer [Fedi] and Charlie Puth. We were all just hanging out, and Charlie went over to the keyboard and just started playing stuff…and what he played was the ‘Stay’ [melody], and I was like, ‘What’s that?’ and he’s like, ‘Oh, no, I’m just fucking around.’ And I’m like, ‘No, no, no. Pull up a Pro Tools session, record this shit, this shit’s fire.’ It was probably the most organic way of making a song I’ve ever done – ever.

“One day I was just listening to it and was like, fuck, Justin would sound perfect on this.

“So I actually pulled up to the studio that he works at, and I just came with the fucking file. I was like, ‘You ready?’ and he was like, ‘Yup’. And he just did it. He just went into the booth and just freestyled the shit off top; it was the craziest shit. I was like, ‘Yo, this guy’s out of his mind.’

“He’d be like, ‘Yo, do you like this? Is this good?’ And I’d be like, ‘Just keep going. Keep fucking going. Just shut up and keep fucking going’.”

