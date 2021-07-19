 The Killers Next Album is Coming In August - Noise11.com
The Killers photo by Olivia Bee

The Killers photo by Olivia Bee

The Killers Next Album is Coming In August

by Music-News.com on July 20, 2021

in News

The Killers will release their new album ‘Pressure Machine’ next month.

The Killers have confirmed that the record will be released on August 13 and has been co-produced by band members Brandon Flowers, Dave Keuning, Mark Stoermer and Ronnie Vannucci Jr. along with Shawn Everett and Jonathan Rado, who all worked together on the critically acclaimed album ‘Imploding The Mirage’ that was released last year.

Singer Brandon Flowers explained that ‘Pressure Machine’ “bloomed” amid the coronavirus pandemic, which shut down the band’s worldwide tour.

He said: “Everything came to this grinding halt.

“And it was the first time in a long time for me that I was faced with silence. And out of that silence this record began to bloom, full of songs that would have otherwise been too quiet and drowned out by the noise of typical Killers records.”

Brandon, 40, explained how the new record is inspired by the town of Nephi, Utah, a community of 5,000 people with no traffic lights and wheat fields and the musician’s home during his formative years.

He said: “Had it not been for advancements in the automotive industry, Nephi in the 90s could have been the 1950s.”

The album’s songs are based on memories and stories that impacted Brandon growing up and features commentary from current Nephi residents about their town.

Drummer Ronnie said: “We were discussing (Brandon) moving to Nephi as a kid and being stuck in the middle of nowhere.

“And during COVID-19, it started to feel like we were all in the middle of nowhere.”

Flowers added: “I discovered this grief that I hadn’t dealt with, many memories of my time in Nephi are tender. But the ones tied to fear or great sadness were emotionally charged.

“I’ve got more understanding now than when we started the band, and hopefully I was able to do justice to these stories and these lives in this little town that I grew up in.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Gang of Youths
Gang of Youths Premiere ‘Unison’ Video

Gang of Youth’s have a music video for ‘Unison’ one of three songs on their ‘Total Serene’ EP.

23 mins ago
Something For Kate photo by Ros O'Gorman
Something for Kate To Tour Echolalia and The Modern Medieval Albums

Something For Kate will perform songs from their recent album ‘The Modern Medieval’ as well as a complete performance of 2001’s ‘Echolalia’ when they start their first tour in four years in September.

5 hours ago
Kanye West photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kanye West To Release Donda Album On Friday

Kanye West will launch his long-awaited new album, Donda, with a listening party at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

7 hours ago
Christina Aguilera photo by Ros O'Gorman
Christina Aguilera Performs With Orchestra At Hollywood Bowl

Christina Aguilera has called her concert Friday with the LA Philharmonic Orchestra at the Hollywood Bowl “a dream”.

2 days ago
Lexxi Foxx of Steel Panther photo by Ros O'Gorman
Lexxi Foxx Quits Steel Panther

Founding Steel Panther bass player Lexxi Foxx has left the band.

2 days ago
Lorde
Lorde on Working with Jack Antonoff

Lorde says Jack Antonoff is her songwriting husband.

3 days ago
Dog Trumpet photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dog Trumpet Catalogue Goes Global Via Demon Records

ARIA Hall of Famers Reg Mombassa and Peter O’Doherty will go global with their Dog Trumpet catalogue on vinyl via the UK’s Demon Records.

3 days ago