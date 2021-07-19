The Killers Next Album is Coming In August - Noise11.com

The Killers will release their new album ‘Pressure Machine’ next month.

The Killers have confirmed that the record will be released on August 13 and has been co-produced by band members Brandon Flowers, Dave Keuning, Mark Stoermer and Ronnie Vannucci Jr. along with Shawn Everett and Jonathan Rado, who all worked together on the critically acclaimed album ‘Imploding The Mirage’ that was released last year.

Singer Brandon Flowers explained that ‘Pressure Machine’ “bloomed” amid the coronavirus pandemic, which shut down the band’s worldwide tour.

He said: “Everything came to this grinding halt.

“And it was the first time in a long time for me that I was faced with silence. And out of that silence this record began to bloom, full of songs that would have otherwise been too quiet and drowned out by the noise of typical Killers records.”

Brandon, 40, explained how the new record is inspired by the town of Nephi, Utah, a community of 5,000 people with no traffic lights and wheat fields and the musician’s home during his formative years.

He said: “Had it not been for advancements in the automotive industry, Nephi in the 90s could have been the 1950s.”

The album’s songs are based on memories and stories that impacted Brandon growing up and features commentary from current Nephi residents about their town.

Drummer Ronnie said: “We were discussing (Brandon) moving to Nephi as a kid and being stuck in the middle of nowhere.

“And during COVID-19, it started to feel like we were all in the middle of nowhere.”

Flowers added: “I discovered this grief that I hadn’t dealt with, many memories of my time in Nephi are tender. But the ones tied to fear or great sadness were emotionally charged.

“I’ve got more understanding now than when we started the band, and hopefully I was able to do justice to these stories and these lives in this little town that I grew up in.”

