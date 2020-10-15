The Kinks ‘Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneyground’ Part 1’ Turns 50 - Noise11.com

The next reissue for The Kinks is ‘Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneyground’ to mark the 50th anniversary of the release.

‘Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneyground’ was originally released on 27 November 1970. The new expanded release is coming on December 18.

‘Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneyground’ featured two of The Kinks greatest hits ‘Lola’ and ‘Apeman’.

‘Lola Verses Powerman’ was the eighth studio album for The Kinks. The context of the album was to send-up the music industry.

Despite the two big hits the album failed to chart in the UK but reached no 24 in Australia and no 35 in the USA.

THE KINKS LOLA VERSUS POWERMAN AND THE MONEYGOROUND, PART ONE

Available to Pre-order here: https://thekinks.lnk.to/Lola50AnniversaryPR

RELEASE FORMATS:

DELUXE 10” SLIPCASED BOOK PACK

Rigid, matte laminated, open one end card slipcase, with foil and metallic special cover effects, containing: 60 page hardback book with notes, band quotes, Ray Davies ‘1970 Diary’, rare photos / memorabilia; 3CDs in card wallets containing the remastered original album and bonus audio including many unreleased tracks: front and back pocket pages containing 2 reproduced original international 7” picture sleeve singles (“Lola” & “Apeman”) and 4 x printed 5” sq rare band photocards.

CDs x 3

Stereo original album newly remastered from original master tapes, singles (stereo and mono mixes), B-sides, alternate original mixes.

Exclusive to the boxset: new medleys with Ray & Dave Davies in intimate conversation in Ray’s kitchen, plus nine new Ray Davies remixes and out-takes from the original session tapes, previously unreleased session and live tapes, instrumental and acoustic versions, previously unreleased demos and BBC material. Track lists curated and produced by Ray Davies.

7” Singles x 2

• “Lola / Berkeley Mews” Italian picture sleeve.

• “Apeman” / “Rats” Portuguese picture sleeve, (with alternate version of “Apeman”)

Reproduced original artwork, remastered audio, black vinyl.

Book

Deluxe 60 page, 10” square, gloss-art hardback book with extensive notes by renowned Kinks expert Andy Neill, interviews / new band quotes (from Ray Davies, Dave Davies, Mick Avory and John Dalton and John Gosling), rare photos and memorabilia. Includes full, detailed tracklist information and historical background.

Photos

4 x 5” sq, light card, gloss-art photos:

GATEFOLD 1LP

Newly remastered original album (Stereo), original gatefold sleeve, heavyweight vinyl, booklet with notes, new band quotes, rare photos and memorabilia. Officially available for the first time since 1983.

DELUXE 2CD

Newly remastered original album (Stereo), deluxe hardback book 2CD, booklet with notes, new band quotes, rare photos and memorabilia.

1CD

Newly remastered original album + key bonus tracks from the box set. Digi-pack,

booklet with notes, new band quotes, rare photos and memorabilia.

DELUXE DIGITAL

Newly remastered original album (Stereo) plus other key tracks from the box set, including the IGs / e-singles

D2C EXCLUSIVES (LIMITED EDITION, FREE WITH BOX SET ORDERS)

• “Lola / Berkeley Mews” original Danish picture sleeve 7” single: Remastered, reproduced original artwork, clear vinyl

• Bespoke round metal & enamel pin badge featuring album cover art.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments