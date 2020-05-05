The Lemon Twigs Release Surprise Live Album

Whilst fans of The Lemon Twigs eagerly await the release of their third album, Songs For The General Public (which was due for release 1st May to coincide with a North American tour, and is now rescheduled to come out on 21st August in light of the COVID-19 pandemic) they can have their appetites whetted by a surprise live album they dropped through Bandcamp this week.

Featuring 11 songs from their US tour in late 2018/early 2019, this shows off the band’s raw charm and immense musical talent. Although the D’Addario brothers, Brian (23) and Michael (21) play every instrument on their albums, their touring band for these gigs comprised Tommaso Taddonio on keyboards, Daryl Johns on bass and backing vocals and Andres Valbuena on drums and backing vocals.

Available now for $10 or streaming via Bandcamp.com

The Lemon Twigs, helping make lockdown more bearable.

Stay safe, stay home.

Tracklisting:

1. Never In My Arms, Always In My Heart (from Go To School, 2018)

2. Foolin’ Around (standalone single, 2018)

3. Small Victories (from Go To School, 2018)

4. Hi+Lo (from Do Hollywood, 2016)

5. I Wanna Prove To You (from Do Hollywood, 2016)

6. The Lesson (from Go To School, 2018)

7. Brian Introduces the Group

8. Home of A Heart (from Go To School, 2018)

9. The Fire (from Go To School, 2018)

10. These Words (from Do Hollywood, 2016)

11. As Long As We’re Together (from Do Hollywood, 2016)

12. If You Give Enough (from Go To School, 2018)

100% of proceeds from record sales will go to Coalition for the Homeless.

For more info and to learn how to donate please go to www.coalitionforthehomeless.org/covid-19/

The Lemon Twigs live in Birmingham, UK

Latest single, The One

