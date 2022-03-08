 The Libertines To Perform Up The Bracket Live - Noise11.com
Pete Doherty, music news, noise11.com, The Libertines

Pete Doherty

The Libertines To Perform Up The Bracket Live

by Music-News.com on March 9, 2022

in News

The Libertines will play ‘Up The Bracket’ in full at a special London arena show this summer.

The Libertines have announced plans to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut studio album by performing the collection in its entirety when they headline the OVO Arena in Wembley, London on July 23.

The special gig will see the band – completed by Pete Doherty, John Hassall, Carl Barat and Gary Powell – play the record in full alongside other “classic” songs from their catalogue.

The Libertines have also teased some “very special guests” joining them for the show, although they haven’t confirmed any details on the mystery artists.

Last month, the group finished their ‘Giddy Up A Ding-Dong Tour’ with a show at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, London, while they’ll be hitting the road in Europe in October and November.

Meanwhile, frontman Doherty recently admitted he hopes the group will release new music in 2022.

He revealed the band decided to “hold off” their first studio effort since 2015’s ‘Anthems for Doomed Youth’, and though he has no idea “how or when it’s going to happen”, he’d like to think they can share something with fans before the end of the year.

Pete said: “At the end of the tour we did that ended last month, everyone was really upbeat by the fact that we were all still alive after the various quarantines and John coming and going.

“We were all really upbeat about the future, so I don’t know how or when it’s going to happen but I think it will.”

He also teased one “cracker” of a song called ‘Mustang’, which he’s been tempted to play live already.

He added: “I like to think so. There was one song that was getting finished called ‘Mustang’, which was a cracker and definitely up there with the greats.

“I kept saying, ‘Let’s do it tonight’, but everyone was more keen to hold back. I really hope you get to hear it all this year.”

music-news.com

