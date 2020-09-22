 The Living End, Ross Wilson, The Angels Added To Bluesfest - Noise11.com
The Living End, Ross Wilson, The Angels Added To Bluesfest

by Paul Cashmere on September 23, 2020

in News

Bluesfest 2021 is moving forward with another all-Australian line-up with The Living End, Ross Wilson and The Angels leading the strongest Aussie announcement so far.

The third Bluesfest announcement adds in:

The Church
Kate Miller-Heidke
The Living End
The Angels
Ross Wilson And The Peaceniks
Blue King Brown
Jeff Lang
Kara Grainger

“Look at this line up – all that talent. When it comes to musical talent Australia is an embarrassment of riches and it is a privilege to create a line up to clearly showcase that very fact,” says Bluesfest boss Peter Noble.

Already announced for Bluesfest are other Aussie acts Jimmy Barnes, The Teskey Brothers, John Butler, Xavier Rudd, Kev Carmody, Troy-Cassar-Daley, Ian Moss, The Cat Empire, Briggs, Russell Morris, Kasey Chambers, The Waifs, Hiatus Kaiyote, Weddings, Parties, Anything, Nathan Cavaleri, The Black Sorrows, Harts, Ash Grunwald, Mama Kin Spender, The Bamboos, All Our Exes Live In Texas, Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission, Pierce Brothers and Henry Wagons.

Bluesfest 2021 is being held from 1 – 5 April 2021 in Byron Bay.

https://www.bluesfest.com.au

