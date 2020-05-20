The Meanies Debut “Kooky Horror” ‘Cruel To Be Caned’ Video

The Meanies will have a new album in July. Right now you are being treated to the “kinky horror” video for the new song ‘Cruel To Be Caned’.

‘Cruel To Be Caned’ is from The Meanies ‘Desperate Measures’ album. It is the Melbourne band’s first album in five years.

“Desperate Measures is an album title for the times, whether it be applicable to the rise of right wing anti-intellectualism, the associated denial of impending environmentally apocalyptic disaster or the cultural lobotomy of today’s popular media,” says Link Meanie.

“It’s hard to see a way through this miasma of illogical negativity without… (drum roll)… desperate measures,” Link adds.

The Meanies formed in Melbourne in 1988. The current line-up is Link Meanie (Lindsay McLennan), Ringo Meanie (Mark Hobbs), Wally Meanie (Rod (Wally) Kempton) and Jaws Meanie (Jordan Stanley).

Wally replaced original Meanie VB (Dave Christopher) in 1989. Founding member DD Meanie (Dennis DePianto) died from cancer in 2008. Guitarist Tas Blizzard lost his life in a car accident also in 2008.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments