 The Meanies Debut “Kooky Horror” ‘Cruel To Be Caned’ Video - Noise11.com
The Meanies photo by Peter Wheeler

The Meanies photo by Peter Wheeler

The Meanies Debut “Kooky Horror” ‘Cruel To Be Caned’ Video

by Paul Cashmere on May 20, 2020

in News

The Meanies will have a new album in July. Right now you are being treated to the “kinky horror” video for the new song ‘Cruel To Be Caned’.

‘Cruel To Be Caned’ is from The Meanies ‘Desperate Measures’ album. It is the Melbourne band’s first album in five years.

“Desperate Measures is an album title for the times, whether it be applicable to the rise of right wing anti-intellectualism, the associated denial of impending environmentally apocalyptic disaster or the cultural lobotomy of today’s popular media,” says Link Meanie.

“It’s hard to see a way through this miasma of illogical negativity without… (drum roll)… desperate measures,” Link adds.

The Meanies formed in Melbourne in 1988. The current line-up is Link Meanie (Lindsay McLennan), Ringo Meanie (Mark Hobbs), Wally Meanie (Rod (Wally) Kempton) and Jaws Meanie (Jordan Stanley).

Wally replaced original Meanie VB (Dave Christopher) in 1989. Founding member DD Meanie (Dennis DePianto) died from cancer in 2008. Guitarist Tas Blizzard lost his life in a car accident also in 2008.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

James Reyne at Red Hot Summer Bendigo 2020 photo Noise11
James Reyne To Perform The First Red Hot Sunday Session

Red Hot Summer stalwart James Reyne will perform the first Red Hot Sunday sessions on Sunday 31 May from the iconic Corner Hotel in Melbourne.

2 hours ago
Bruce Dickinson, Iron Maiden, Photo Ros O'Gorman
Bruce Dickinson’s Estranged Wife Paddy Bowden Found Dead

Paddy Bowden, the estranged wife of Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson, has been found dead at the couple’s former home in West London.

22 hours ago
Johnny Hates Jazz
Johnny Hates Jazz Want Fan Participation For New Video ‘Spirit of Love’

Johnny Hates Jazz have a new song titled ‘Spirit of Love’ coming and are asking for fans to contribute a piece to video or a photograph to be part of it.

4 days ago
Neil Young Homegrown
Neil Young’s Missing Link Album ‘Homegrown’ To Be Officially Released

‘Homegrown’, Neil Young’s missing link between ‘Harvest’ and ‘Comes A Time’, will be officially released in June.

4 days ago
Alice Cooper photo by Mary Boukouvalas
Alice Cooper Releases Song About Isolation ‘Don’t Give Up’

Alice Cooper has delivered a brand new song called 'Don't Give Up' as a message to fans in isolation.

4 days ago
Joseph Wooten & The Hands of Soul To Stream Live From Nashville This Weekend

Joseph Wooten will perform his Hands of Soul on Saturday night from Rudy’s Jazz Lounge in Nashville.

5 days ago
The Rolling Stones perform at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 5 November 2014. (AAP Image/Noise 11/Ros O’Gorman) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Alok Remixes The Rolling Stones ‘Living In A Ghost Town’

28-year old Brazilian DJ and record producer Alok has remixed the new Rolling Stones song ‘Living In A Ghost Town’.

5 days ago