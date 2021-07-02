The Meanies Reschedule More Dates - Noise11.com

The Meanies have had to reschedule more dates for their Better Late Than Never Desperate Measure tour.

The Victorian regional dates will proceed in July and then the rest of the country will resurrect in October.

THE MEANIES ‘BETTER LATE THAN NEVER DESPERATE MEASURES TOUR’

WITH SPECIAL GUESTS DICKLORD (All shows except Geelong)

Fri July 16 – Barwon Club, Geelong + Poppin Mommas + Eyeroll (no Dicklord)

Fri July 23 The Eastern, Ballarat + The Dawdlers

Fri July 24 – Railway Hotel Macedon + Persecution Blues

Sat Oct 16 – Jive, Adelaide + Cull The Band

Fri Oct 22 – The Tote, Melb + Persecution Blues + Cheeky Geezers

Sat Oct 23 – The Tote, Melb + Super American Eagle + Sidesplitter

Fri Nov 12 – The Zoo, Bris

Wed Nov 17 – The Basement, Canberra + Charlotte & the Harlots

Thu Nov 18 – Lansdowne, Sydney + Blitz Babiez –

Fri Nov 19 – Narrabeen RSL + Tshitaki

Sat Nov 20 – Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle + I Hate People

Sun Nov 21 – La La La’s, Wollongong + Ape Rib

