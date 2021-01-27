The Muppets Are Heading to Disney+ - Noise11.com

‘The Muppet Show’ will make its Disney+ debut in February.

‘The Muppet Show’ premiered in 1976 and ran for five seasons. Only seasons 1 to 3 were released on home entertainment. Seasons 4 and 5 have not been available since the show went off the air.

“It’s going to be great to welcome back longtime fans, and to give a new generation of fans a chance to see how we got our start, how Miss Piggy became a star and so much more,” said Kermit the Frog. “Today, I’m proud to say: ‘It’s time to play the music, light the lights and meet the Muppets on Disney Plus tonight!’ And as for Statler and Waldorf, the two old guys in the balcony, I can only add: ‘Sorry, guys, but… here we go again.”

Over its five years The Muppet Show featured some of the world’s biggest acts such as Crystal Gayle, Steve Martin, Elton John, Liza Minnelli, Alice Cooper, Julie Andrews, Bernadette Peters, Diana Ross, Gladys Knight, Gene Kelly, and Mark Hammill.

“I loved taping The Muppet Show in London. Jim Henson, Frank Oz, and all the Muppets made me feel like a part of their family,” says Crystal Gayle.

The Muppet Show will stream on Disney+ from 19 February, 2021.

