The O2 Honor Prince - Noise11.com

The O2 has unveiled a special piece of custom artwork commissioned to honour Prince and his record breaking ‘21 Nights in London’ residency at the venue in 2007, and has subsequently kick-started the ‘21 Club at The O2’ to celebrate any artist or performer who has played 21 or more dates at the arena.

The timely commission, which represents Prince’s ‘key to the venue’ and membership in the ‘21 Club,’ also marks 14 years since Prince completed the final show of his ‘21 Nights in London’ residency at The O2 on September 21, 2007. No performer since has ever come close to his record number of consecutive performances, all of which were sold out.

The artwork’s unique A2-sized design features a purple velvet backdrop, golden frame, and a sparkling depiction of Prince’s trademark symbol. The artwork will be displayed backstage in the arena’s walk to stage area, and will be visible to all future performers. A second version of Prince’s artwork will also be proudly displayed at his recording studio and creative complex, Paisley Park, in Chanhassen, Minnesota.

Only seven other artists or performers have been inducted into the 21 Club and given keys to the world’s number one music, leisure and entertainment venue. These keys will be proudly displayed backstage alongside Prince’s: Take That, One Direction, Michael Bublé, Drake, Young Voices, Micky Flanagan and Michael McIntyre.

Steve Sayer, VP and General Manager at The O2 said: “The Prince shows at The O2 in 2007 were legendary and undoubtedly helped to cement The O2 as one of the most iconic venues in the world. Fans and employees still talk fondly about those amazing nights. On the anniversary of the final show that Prince played at The O2, we are excited to present this beautiful key to The Prince Estate and are proud to unveil one backstage at the venue as part of the ‘21 Club’ display.”

