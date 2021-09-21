 The O2 Honor Prince - Noise11.com
Prince at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 21 October 2003. Photo by Ros O'Gorman http:://www.noise11.com

Prince at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne 2003. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

The O2 Honor Prince

by Music-News.com on September 22, 2021

in News

The O2 has unveiled a special piece of custom artwork commissioned to honour Prince and his record breaking ‘21 Nights in London’ residency at the venue in 2007, and has subsequently kick-started the ‘21 Club at The O2’ to celebrate any artist or performer who has played 21 or more dates at the arena.

The timely commission, which represents Prince’s ‘key to the venue’ and membership in the ‘21 Club,’ also marks 14 years since Prince completed the final show of his ‘21 Nights in London’ residency at The O2 on September 21, 2007. No performer since has ever come close to his record number of consecutive performances, all of which were sold out.

The artwork’s unique A2-sized design features a purple velvet backdrop, golden frame, and a sparkling depiction of Prince’s trademark symbol. The artwork will be displayed backstage in the arena’s walk to stage area, and will be visible to all future performers. A second version of Prince’s artwork will also be proudly displayed at his recording studio and creative complex, Paisley Park, in Chanhassen, Minnesota.

Only seven other artists or performers have been inducted into the 21 Club and given keys to the world’s number one music, leisure and entertainment venue. These keys will be proudly displayed backstage alongside Prince’s: Take That, One Direction, Michael Bublé, Drake, Young Voices, Micky Flanagan and Michael McIntyre.

Steve Sayer, VP and General Manager at The O2 said: “The Prince shows at The O2 in 2007 were legendary and undoubtedly helped to cement The O2 as one of the most iconic venues in the world. Fans and employees still talk fondly about those amazing nights. On the anniversary of the final show that Prince played at The O2, we are excited to present this beautiful key to The Prince Estate and are proud to unveil one backstage at the venue as part of the ‘21 Club’ display.”

music-news.com

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Tim Finn photo by Ros O'Gorman
Split Enz To Release Forenzics Project In 2021

Tim Finn has confirmed a new Split Enz project Forenzics is being worked on for 2022.

2 hours ago
Richard H Kirk photo by Mute Records
Richard H. Kirk of Cabaret Voltaire Dead At 65

Richard H. Kirk, a founding member of UK electronic act Cabaret Voltaire, has died at the age of 65.

6 hours ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Rolling Stones Play First Show Without Charlie Watts

The Rolling Stones have played their first ever show without Charlie Watts in a warm-up gig for the upcoming remaining dates on the No Filter tour.

1 day ago
Labelle with Sarah Dash right
Sarah Dash of Labelle Has Died At Age 76

Sarah Dash, a one time member of Labelle and backing singing for Keith Richards, has died at age 76.

1 day ago
Genesis
Phil Collins Withdraws From Genesis Tours After This One

Phil Collins has ruled himself out of future Genesis tours. Genesis - also comprising Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks - kick off their first tour since 2007 in Birmingham tonight (20.09.21), and the 70-year-old musician has insisted his ongoing health issues, which have rendered him unable to play the drums, mean it's unlikely he'll be back on stage with his bandmates after 'The Last Domino?' tour.

1 day ago
Alice Cooper at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 20 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Alice Cooper Launches Detroit Stories Tour In New Jersey

Alice Cooper has put the show back on the road with Atlantic City, New Jersey getting the premiere of the ‘Detroit Stories’ show this week.

2 days ago
Paul Stanley of Kiss photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kiss Expand ‘Destroyer’

The Kiss classic ‘Destroyer’ is about to be reissued as an expanded box set.

4 days ago