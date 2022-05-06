The Offspring Premiere ‘Behind Your Walls’ Video From Animator Jeb Hardwick - Noise11.com

The Offspring’s new video ‘Behind Your Walls’ features the work of noted animator Jeb Hardwick.

Harwick, also a member of British band Phoria, has directed videos for Architects, Mariah Carey, A Day To Remember, Sleeping With Sirens, Falling in Reverse, Lamb of God and Beartooth.

“The song evoked a sense of a couple trying to connect through emotional barriers that had been building over time,” explains Hardwick. “I wanted to take that prompt and turn it into a dark fairytale, a sort of dystopian take on the classical storytelling structure of writers like the Brothers Grimm. I wanted the video to have an ambiguous dreamlike aesthetic to it, so I was keen to take away some of the sharpness and crispness usually associated with CGI and give a sense of it being somewhere between a moving painting and a 1920s German Expressionist film.”

“Behind Your Walls” is about trying to reach somebody who is feeling isolated, alone, or depressed. How do you reach out and get through the emotional chasm that exists? Sometimes it feels impossible to grab a hold of that person and pull them back to “safety”, emotionally and mentally. The song is about that struggle,” says founding member Noodles.

‘Behind The Walls’ is from The Offspring’s tenth studio album ‘Let The Bad Times Roll’. The Offspring are currently on tour in support of the album.

