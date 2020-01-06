The Original Wiggles Reform For Adults Only Bushfire Benefit

Aussie children’s supergroup The Wiggles are getting back together for a one-off gig in Sydney to raise money for the bushfire relief on Saturday, January 18.

The gig will be an over-18s show at Sydney’s Castle Hill RSL – a venue they performed in last year with the current lineup. Sydney’s inner-children will get to relive their children, but this time do it with a beer in hand. All for a good cause, too!

Tickets cost $35 and are available tomorrow (Tuesday, January 7) at 10am. Grab yourself by clicking here.

Proceeds from the gig will go to The Australian Red Cross, and WIRES which supports wildlife conservation in New South Wales.

Check out some classic Wiggles below:

