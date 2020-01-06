 The Original Wiggles Reform For Adults Only Bushfire Benefit - Noise11.com
Murray Cook of the Wiggles at the 2015 Carlton Dry Independent Music Awards held in Melbourne at the Meat Market on Thursday 22 October 2015. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Murray Cook of the Wiggles at the 2015 Carlton Dry Independent Music Awards held in Melbourne at the Meat Market on Thursday 22 October 2015. Photo Ros O'Gorman

The Original Wiggles Reform For Adults Only Bushfire Benefit

by Tim Cashmere on January 6, 2020

in News

Aussie children’s supergroup The Wiggles are getting back together for a one-off gig in Sydney to raise money for the bushfire relief on Saturday, January 18.

The gig will be an over-18s show at Sydney’s Castle Hill RSL – a venue they performed in last year with the current lineup. Sydney’s inner-children will get to relive their children, but this time do it with a beer in hand. All for a good cause, too!

Tickets cost $35 and are available tomorrow (Tuesday, January 7) at 10am. Grab yourself by clicking here.

Proceeds from the gig will go to The Australian Red Cross, and WIRES which supports wildlife conservation in New South Wales.

Check out some classic Wiggles below:

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Michael Stipe
LISTEN: R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe Reveals Solo Single For Renewable Energy Charity

R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe has revealed his second solo single Drive To The Ocean.

3 hours ago
Nirvana
WATCH: Nirvana Reform With Beck and St. Vincent

Surviving members of the iconic rock band Nirvana reformed on stage in Los Angeles on Saturday night with Beck, St. Vincent and Violent Grohl (Dave's daughter) replacing Kurt Cobain on vocals.

5 hours ago
Miley Cyrus Bangerz Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Miley Cyrus Settles We Can’t Stop Lawsuit

Miley Cyrus has settled a lawsuit that claimed she stole her 2013 hit song We Can’t Stop.

18 hours ago
Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11. Photo
Rod Stewart and Son Sean Expect To Be Cleared Of Assault Charge

Rod Stewart's son Sean is confident he and his dad will be cleared of any wrongdoing following an altercation on New Year's Eve, insisting the "truth will prevail".

19 hours ago
Rod Stewart. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sir Rod Stewart And Son Sean Charged With Assault

Sir Rod Stewart has been charged in Florida for allegedly punching a hotel security guard.

1 day ago
Patti Smith performs her last Australian show at Festival Hall in Melbourne on Thursday 20 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Patti Smith’s Poem For Greta Thunberg

Patti Smith has written a birthday poem for teen activist Greta Thunberg.

2 days ago
Faith No More, music news, noise11.com
Faith No More Have No Plans For New Music

Faith No More's keyboardist Roddy Bottum has ruled out putting out new music "right now", despite the band heading out on their first UK tour in five years this summer.

3 days ago