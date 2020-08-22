 The Osbournes Debut Spooky New Show - Noise11.com
The Osbournes Want To Believe

The Osbournes Debut Spooky New Show

by Paul Cashmere on August 22, 2020

in News

Sharon, Jack and Ozzy Osbourne want to believe in aliens, ghosts and all things supernatural. Or do they?

Jack Osbourne has sat his parents Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne down for a spooky new show ‘The Osbournes Want To Believe’.

In episode one Jack shows his mum and dad videos of a ghost on film, UFOs, poltergeists, haunted dolls, mystery lights in the sky and haunted basement and even their UK estate. Is it real. The family debates and its very funny.

What might surprise you doesn’t come from the scary videos. The videos actually show an extremely close-knit and loving family all operating as one in their family space. Sharon and Ozzy have an irreverent but unbreakable bond. Jack appears honoured as he presents his famous parents for who they really are. A couple of lovely old bastards with pommy accents.

Three episodes of The Osbournes Want To Believe popped up online this week. Maybe they are magic because you will be charmed.

Noise11.com

Television, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Television, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

