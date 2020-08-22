The Osbournes Debut Spooky New Show

Sharon, Jack and Ozzy Osbourne want to believe in aliens, ghosts and all things supernatural. Or do they?

Jack Osbourne has sat his parents Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne down for a spooky new show ‘The Osbournes Want To Believe’.

In episode one Jack shows his mum and dad videos of a ghost on film, UFOs, poltergeists, haunted dolls, mystery lights in the sky and haunted basement and even their UK estate. Is it real. The family debates and its very funny.

What might surprise you doesn’t come from the scary videos. The videos actually show an extremely close-knit and loving family all operating as one in their family space. Sharon and Ozzy have an irreverent but unbreakable bond. Jack appears honoured as he presents his famous parents for who they really are. A couple of lovely old bastards with pommy accents.

Three episodes of The Osbournes Want To Believe popped up online this week. Maybe they are magic because you will be charmed.

