The Pixies Cancel Remainder Of Australian Tour

by Paul Cashmere on March 12, 2020

The Pixies are the latest band to cancel their Australian tour.

Following is the statement from Live Nation:

We regret to announce that PIXIES will be postponing their remaining Australian tour dates. Please see the below statement from the band:

“Out of caution for current public health concerns, Pixies are postponing the remaining Australian shows in Brisbane, Sydney and Perth. This was an extremely difficult decision, but the well-being of our fans is always our top priority. Rescheduled dates for all of these shows will be announced soon. We ask that our fans retain their tickets as they will be honored on the new dates. Thank you for your understanding and we look forward to returning to Australia.”

Live Nation is working with the band to reschedule the postponed dates for later in 2020 and hope to announce these as soon as possible.

Ticket holders wishing to attend the shows should retain their tickets pending confirmation of new dates. Patrons unable or unwilling to attend the new dates can obtain a full refund from the point of purchase.

Pixies

Come On Pilgrim… It’s Surfer Rosa
Australia 2020

FORTITUDE HALL, BRISBANE
THURSDAY MARCH 12
FRIDAY MARCH 13

SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE FORECOURT, SYDNEY
SATURDAY MARCH 14
SUNDAY MARCH 15

FREMANTLE ARTS CENTRE,
PERTH TUESDAY MARCH 17

