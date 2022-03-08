The Prodigy Announce First Shows Since Death of Keith Flint - Noise11.com

The Prodigy have announced their first live tour since Keith Flint’s death.

The Prodigy made up of Liam Howlett and Maxim – are dedicating the upcoming summer shows to their late frontman, who tragically took his own life aged 49 in 2019.

Revealing their plans for a UK run celebrating the 25th anniversary of ‘The Fat of the Land’, they said: “We can’t wait to get back on stage and play our tunes for the people again.

“The 25th anniversary of ‘Fat of the Land’ felt like the right time for us to step up.”

They added: “This one’s for Flinty. Now let’s fuckin’ go!”

They also teased the possibility of some new material on the way as they suggested the setlists could feature some unheard tracks.

They said: “We’ll be droppin tunes from all our albums and maybe some shit u haven’t heard before. (sic)”

The tour will kick off with two nights at Sheffield’s O2 Academy on July 8 and 9, followed by dates in Liverpool, Leeds, Birmingham, Newcastle and Manchester.

The run comes to an end with three shows at the O2 Academy, Brixton.

Meanwhile, the band’s announcement comes days after the duo paid tribute to Flint on the third anniversary of his death.

They wrote: “Its been three years … We miss u every single day brother, but we feel u always with and around us.

“Your Fire will never go out. Stay Punk brother. We live forever! (sic)”

Liam and Maxim are currently working on an album in the late star’s honour after giving fans a teaser in May 2021.

Alongside a 15-second clip of a Nu metal-style beat, they tweeted: “New Prodigy studio session beats are rollin #theprodigy #keepitraw #weliveforthebeats.”

Following the tragic death of Keith, songwriter-and-producer Liam confirmed that The Prodigy had gone back into the studio for the first time since his passing.

Their upcoming eighth record will be the follow-up to 2018’s ‘No Tourists’, which was the fourth and final LP to feature Keith’s vocals and co-writing before his death.

It’s not known if Liam will posthumously feature on any of the new material.

The Prodigy July tour dates:

8 – O2 Academy, Sheffield

9 – O2 Academy, Sheffield

14 – Monford Hall, Liverpool

15 – O2 Academy, Leeds

16 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

18 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

19 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

21 – London O2 Academy, Brixton

22 – London O2 Academy, Brixton

23 – London O2 Academy, Brixton

